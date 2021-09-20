It's checkmate for Beth Harmon, and there is no going back.

With Netflix’s hit limited series The Queen’s Gambit taking home 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, it finally came time to pop up the big question: what’s next for the show? Well, according to executive producers Scott Frank and William Holberg, the answer is nothing.

In a virtual panel, the team behind the worldwide chess phenomenon revealed there will be no Season 2, no sequel series, no follow-up movie, nothing. So if you were getting your hopes up, it’s time to hand over your king because the game ends here.

When speaking to Deadline, Frank shared a common worry that both fans and creators have when a limited or miniseries becomes a great hit but there is nowhere else to go creatively:

“I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry — let me put it differently — I’m terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we’ve already told.”

Frank and Holberg, however, along with star Anya Taylor-Joy, guaranteed that they will be working together on another project. The trio said the crew became like family, and certainly they will find another story to bring to life. Hopefully soon and with more episodes?

The Queen’s Gambit follows Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy), a master chess player who makes history when she enters the international chess tournament that is heavily populated by men and starts taking them all down. The limited series premiered on Netflix back in 2020 and quickly became the streamer’s most-watched scripted limited series ever, with over 62 million households pressing play on the story.

Currently, Taylor-Joy is set to reunite with The Witch’s director Robert Eggers in a Nosferatu remake. She has also joined Judith Light, Hong Chau, and Ralph Fiennes in the dark comedy The Menu. Later, she will take on the title role of Furiosa, prequel to Academy Award Winner Mad Max: Fury Road, slated to premiere in 2024.

