The Big Picture Whitney Rose is kind-hearted but often misunderstood due to poor communication.

Whitney tries to mediate situations but gets embroiled in drama she didn't start.

Her aims to seek the truth often lead to conflict, but she is learning from her mistakes.

Whitney Rose has the sweetest demeanor, but always finds herself in the mix of the latest drama on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Claiming she's always intending to clarify or mediate a situation, some of the other Housewives would severely disagree. Is Whitney's intention misunderstood? Is alcohol partially to blame for her behavior on the reality series? Is it possible to change her ways next season? Whitney is well-meaning. Whitney Rose is good at heart! Perhaps it just takes some new tactics to help!

Beginning in the fall of 2020, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been one of the dominating Housewives franchises on Bravo. Following the lives of a handful of women and their families in Utah, the series has had its fair share of breathtaking television moments. From the extraordinary Jen Shah legal nightmare to the jaw-dropping reveal of Monica Garcia as the culprit behind a troll social media account, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's must-see TV content has catapulted the franchise to the top. It has had four strong seasons, and the ladies of Salt Lake City have no plans of slowing down, as filming for the fifth season is currently underway.

There have only been four main cast members who have been part of the franchise since the first season, allowing them to be the pulse of the program; Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose. They've each had their moments, but one of these Housewives has been seen as wishy-washy to some fans, and her costars. But is that fair? Whitney Rose is the well-intended sweetheart that may not know how to tactfully fix a situation. And thus, her actions seem to cause more problems than anything else. When she reached the point of feuding with her OG bestie-slash-third cousin Heather Gay, it was clear something was amiss. Whitney Rose is a darling that is just, unfortunately, misunderstood.

Whitney Rose Intends the Best For Her Friends

As the youngest of the bunch, Whitney Rose brings an enlightening vibe and different perspective to the friend group on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. While many of the women do have a bond through varied shared experiences, part of the Whitney Rose storyline is her journey to becoming a new version of herself. Viewers watched as she officially left the Church of Latter Day Saints and then went deep into dealing with and finding an understanding of her childhood traumas. Tackling some emotional battles head-on while presenting your life to the world can be quite cumbersome. Through these experiences, Whitney has shown that even when the women are fighting, her desire to find the truth and discover solutions to find peace is at the heart of her intentions. Unfortunately, how she goes about it has caused riffs and waves, rather than peace and tranquility. When Whitney is passionate about something, whether it's her healing journey or righting a wrong, you will know about it. And sometimes, that makes her intentions greatly misunderstood.

When questioning Whitney's intentions, she may have tunnel vision. It's possible that she doesn't have the best ability to diffuse a situation due to her word choice. But at the heart, she may be just looking out for everyone's best intentions. It's inevitable on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that when an accusation is hurled onto the field, the landmine will go off and the accused will go into defense mode. Mary M. Cosby is one of the more polarizing figures on the show. As an original cast member turned friend, Mary and her facial expressions, lack of perception, and blunt speech have found her riddled with drama. One of the more iconic instances regarding Mary and Whitney is when Mary spewed the infamous "little girl" line. While at Mary's cooking class, Whitney is trying to mediate a situation between Mary and Jen Shah, but Mary is not too keen on listening to Whitney, who claims she is talking to her like a child. And well, Mary let her have it! All Whitney tried to do was alert Mary to a situation, and she immediately got it thrown back into her face, in a catchphrase that is still uttered today. If only Whitney responded to Mary's invitation during carpool!

For the most part, unlike some of her costars, Whitney does an admirable job at including everyone in the various events, vacations, and excursions. Though it's understandable if she doesn't care about Mary M. Cosby's presence. I mean she did accuse her of being a racist without solid proof. Whether staged for the show or not, depending on where the ladies are off to, one cast member often helms the occasion as the host. When it came to the trip to Palm Springs, Meredith took charge as the host for their stay at Trixie Motel. Everyone was invited, except for new cast member Angie Katsanevas. Whitney didn't quite care for her lack of inclusion, so she invited her to join her under the guise of her guest. Whitney decided to arrive early as she wanted to spend time with her personal friend and Trixie Motel owner and star Trixie Mattel, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3.

Well, hostess Meredith Marks was not thrilled to arrive at the stunning hotel to see the pair lounging in the pool. Meredith called the action ill-mannered and rude, questioning why anyone would invite someone without the blessing of the host. And she's right. Once again, Whitney's intent was well-meaning. Her tact was not. She didn't need to make the moment performative. A simple phone call from Meredith could have defused the situation. Angie K.'s presence may have been considered "an act of war," but at the end of the day, how Whitney and Angie went about things, it did feel like they were just vacation crashers.

One of the more volatile confrontations occurred when a friend of The Housewives Angie Harrington lost her caterers for her charity event. Welcome to caterer-gate. Angie H., a long-time friend of Lisa Barlow, had lost her caterers and had accused the Vida Tequila owner of sabotaging her. How did she come to this accusation? Her cousin and Lisa's frenemy Whitney Rose. She concluded after Angie H. opened up to Lisa about getting closer to Whitney, something Whitney believes pissed off Lisa. The allegations of sabotage have come out to be untrue. Just like how Whitney may have misconstrued an accusation Angie H. hurled about Lisa Barlow doing favors for Utah Jazz court-side seats. Whether Whitney misheard it or not, in both situations involving Angie H. and Lisa, her main goal was to come to the resolution of truth. Sadly, her actions were misunderstood.

Does Whitney Rose Make the Drama or Does it Just Follow Her?

As one of the four original Housewives on the franchise, Whitney Rose has been present in many-a feud. It wouldn't be an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with some drama. As a central player in the program, Whitney always seems to be at the scene of the crime. Perhaps a poor word choice for this franchise. Nevertheless, the big question is, does Whitney make the drama or does it just follow her? Whitney has inserted herself into places that she may not have been welcomed in. But like a true detective, she's just there to uncover the truth. Fans and cast members alike felt like questioning the date and time of Meredith Marks' father's memorial was insensitive. But part of why this was brought up was whether Meredith skipping out on the ride in the sprinter van tipped off the Feds about Jen Shah. When the women piled on Meredith in Zion, she was adamant about where she was. Of course, being intoxicated led to Whitney also bringing up Meredith's hiring a private investigator. Whitney was very aware of how her delivery sucked, but felt she did not start the drama, she just got entangled in it.

From the beginning, one of the most beautiful and promising friendships on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was between Whitney and Heather. The two became quite close through bonding over their experience in the Mormon church, as well as discovering their lineage made them cousins. Lisa Barlow deemed them "Bad Weather" for their continual pursuit of spinning the truth. Their major riff came when the Lisa Barlow accusations came to light. Whitney believed that Heather, not remembering hearing it from Angie H. meant she didn't have her back. The back and forth lasted for a long while and even trickled onto their appearance on The Real Housewives' Ultimate Girls Trip when the pair journeyed to Thailand.

What started as one little moment turned into a bigger creation. Everything began to affect the duo. Part of Whitney's frustration was due to Heather diving into Whitney's sex life in her memoir, Bad Mormon. With trust gone, Whitney felt that Heather didn't trust her any longer by not revealing the truth about the mysterious black eye. In the end, fans were shocked when Whitney took a friendship break from Heather. It was heartbreaking as it felt like the fans were broken up with them as well! What was clear about this friend feud was their inability to communicate through proper channels. They both found faults in the other and didn't share their feelings and emotions in a way that could heal their wounds. Once again, it all comes down to tact.

While Whitney and Heather may not have officially rekindled on camera, the original foursome did find a common bond during the final moments of Season 4. After it was revealed that Monica Garcia was one of the greatest villains, deceiving them as the source of the troll account Reality Von (Tea)se, Whitney, Heather, Meredith, and Lisa experienced something no one else could relate to. This traumatic bond certainly brought the women closer as they all agreed they were set on severing ties with Monica. This moment could be a step in the right direction for Whitney. Perhaps she learned the power of words and how damaging they could be. Whitney means well. She does not want conflict. But conflict arises when the right words fail. She's learned the errors of her ways. And that is a strong start. A new chapter of Whitney Rose is coming!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is available to stream on Peacock.

