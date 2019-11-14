‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Gets Early Season 8 Renewal Ahead of Season 7 Premiere

0

Remember when Brooklyn Nine-Nine was on Fox? The charming sitcom was always of excellent quality, thanks to mega-writer/producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur and a beyond-talented cast anchored by Andy Samberg. But when it was on Fox, it was treated less like a beloved member of their comedy family and more like a show they happened to air. Fox wound up cancelling the series — despite a vocal fanbase and lots of awards — after five seasons. And then, the very next day, NBC picked it up for season six. Now, the Peacock network shows no signs of stopping the Nine-Nine. As Variety reports, NBC just ordered a season eight of the series — and they haven’t even aired season seven yet!

It’s a sterling show of confidence for the show’s new home on NBC, and a lovely thank-you to the fans who helped bolster attention to the sitcom during its initial cancellation with hashtags like #SaveTheNineNine. NBC has been seen as a place of “quality Thursday night comedy” for much of its life, with essentials like Friends, Seinfeld, and The Office airing during this coveted timeslot. And while we might not live in a media landscape where huge, monoculture hits like this can emerge anymore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine helps extend this comedy tradition. And frankly, feels more at home on NBC then it ever did on Fox. For fans of quality, even throwback-feeling sitcoms, this early season renewal is great, great news.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine begins its seventh season on NBC February 6 at 8pm — and then its eighth season soon after that!