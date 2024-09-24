Perfection is attainable and mandatory in the dystopian universe of Uglies. As the credits roll for Netflix's YA adaptation, a lot of fans have been left with the immediate impression that the film requires a sequel as soon as possible. As of yet, Netflix hasn’t announced a sequel to Uglies, but fans of the original book series will know that there is definitely room for further adaptions. Scott Westerfield's novel series consists of Uglies and its three sequels, Pretties, Specials, and Extras. Pretties continues the story of Tally (Joey King), in her newer form. So, what will it take for the rest of the series to find life on the streaming service?

Joey King Reveals 'Uglies' Sequel Will Happen Based on Its Reception

While there is no official announcement, fans of the series should not lose hope as there is potential for the pretty-fied Tally's story to go on. In an interview with Screenrant, King mentions that there are "more books" and further hints at the possibility of future installments. "There's worlds in which things that happen. I'm not saying much right now." She says, "We're really excited for people to see this one, and we're excited for the future of these characters and to see what people enjoy." As such, it is clear that the production team behind Uglies is keeping an eye out on the film's reception before deciding whether to pursue more movies or not. This is further explained in King's interview with Collider, where she more explicitly shares: "I think we're just really excited to see how this one resonates with people, how it does, and how the world receives it, and we'll see what happens."

What Happens in 'Pretties,' The Sequel Book to 'Uglies'?

But what can we expect from a sequel to this uncanny world where superficiality reigns supreme and beauty is the ultimate weapon of control? Netflix's Uglies ends on the same cliffhanger as the novels (though Tally only states that she will become a Pretty in the book, we never actually see it until the second novel), and thus the film is clearly setting up a sequel. However, with the many changes made from the source material, it will be difficult for the sequel to remain faithful to Pretties.

Westerfield's second installment revolves around Tally's time as a brainwashed Pretty as she navigates her new surroundings alongside Shay (Brianne Tju). The best friends have a falling out and join different cliques. Tally joins the "Crims" who are a daredevil group that partakes in adrenaline-pumping adventures like bungee-jumping, where she meets her new love interest, Zane. Meanwhile, Shay starts her own group called the "Cutters" who, as the name betrays, self-harm to cope with the brain fog from the transformation. This group has a more integral role in the third book, Special.

During a Crims escapade, Tally knocks her head and regains memories about the cure to the Pretty mind control, which she then takes with Zane. They escape to the Smoke, where the scientists inform them that they took the cure incorrectly. Subsequently, Zane's brain is deeply harmed, but Tally's is intact — it was actually her sheer willpower that cured her (she is the protagonist after all). Once again, the Special soldiers, which now includes Shay, attack the smoke and Tally is recruited into the ranks of the Specials, leading to the next book. The likelihood of these events being adapted into a sequel is dependent on the reception and popularity of Uglies — so if you want that Pretties movie, you better keep on streaming!

