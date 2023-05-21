When one thinks of a Western, the beloved and acclaimed Toy Story is not the first thing that comes to mind. Nor is it the second, third, or even the hundredth. There is a somewhat traditional understanding of the term, one that's continuing to transform as the nature of the genre itself often does. A Western film is dovetailed with images of cowboy gunslingers on horses blasting their way into oblivion, under the scorching heat of the sun. However, if the very idea of viewing Toy Story as a Western is given time to percolate, one can come to very interesting conclusions. Woody and Buzz are no Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, but they are a rootin' tootin' twosome that transcends the themes of the genre.

What Exactly Makes a Western?

There is a dilemma critics face when strictly defining a specific genre. Andrew Tudor notes in Theories of Film that "to say a film is a Western is when it shares some indefinable "X" with other films that we brand as Westerns." However, to compare it to other Westerns requires a strict understanding of what they actually are. While this presents a chicken and egg problem, it implies that the solution is to bank on the cultural consensus and conventions of what a Western really is. This way, it recognizes that a Western may vary, depending on the culture, understanding, and interpretation of those who view them.

From the surface, the everyday movie-goer brands one a Western upon seeing its traditional accompanying images; cowboys, saloons, quick-fire violence, frontier justice, and the scenery of the old West. Immediately, stars such as John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Lee Van Cleef among others come to mind. Thematically speaking, it is rooted in, and even simply billed as being, American history, most especially the soul of the new frontier and its subsequent dissipation. Perhaps the consistent hammering of "doing the right thing" in these movies, especially in the early ones, means something. It is a cinematic presentation of American values that they so proudly want to boast to the world.

As the genre evolved through the years, the lines of morality began to be blurred, and the romanticization of the old West was slowly eradicated. In today's world, there is still an inherent fascination with the West, even if the culture it generally presents is virtually extinct. Its myth perseveres and even materializes in places where one least expects it. Here enters Toy Story and its heartwarming tale of friendship and self-discovery.

'Toy Story' Does Have Some Western Qualities

Woody (Tom Hanks), the beloved cowboy toy of Andy, holds a great leadership position in his own little bubble of toys. He is a sheriff in his town and oversees the toys amidst the human family's decision to move to another house. He may not be a drifter or a rider arriving to save a town from unspeakable terrors, but his presence is the zip tie keeping everything together.

Alas, the times have changed, and the arrival of a new toy in the Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) exacerbates the situation, and cuts that figurative cord with his arm laser. A changing of the guard is apparent, and the man who had everything suddenly no longer recognizes the world he is living in. He cannot keep up with the paradigm shift and is left to ruminate on his existence. It's as if a kid has returned home after several years in college, and everything around him is completely different. The Searchers and Once Upon a Time... in the West, in their ending and culminating duel, respectively, uses this as a climactic point, but Toy Story uses this to start its entire chain of events. Figuratively, it can be read as the animated film's attempt to show what happens after its protagonist experiences this crisis.

The sheriff, enraged by being dethroned as the top monarch, concocts a morally questionable plan to reclaim his position at the top of the mountain. Much like the Westerns that turned the genre on its head, Toy Story lets go of the clear-cut boundaries of right and wrong and decides to act on the perceived injustice. He accidentally knocks Buzz out of a window, and the gang of toys turns on him. Andy arrives and takes Woody with him to Pizza Planet, and the incensed Captain Lightyear hitches the car to exact his vengeance. The two come face-to-face and engage in a scuffle and fall out of the car, while Andy and their family unknowingly leave them behind. There is no shootout here in the literal sense, but the moment when Buzz gets in Woody's face is eerily reminiscent of a tension-filled Western sequence that ends with guns a blazing. Just imagine the intricacies of this scene taking place in the middle of the desert, and you will immediately notice the familiarity.

'Toy Story's Themes Are Similar to Those in Westerns

The final sequence of the movie, which shows Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toys openly accepting new additions into their town glues all of these elements together. Times are different, it's almost unrecognizable, but it's time to move forward and accept the arrival of a new age. No one's riding into the sunset, drifting aimlessly through scorched earth and sandstorms. Instead, it's a group of individuals who have come to terms with their place, which will repeatedly be explored in all of its stellar sequels. Yes, they are merely a child's playthings, but their spirits are not to be toyed with.

While not being one in the strictest sense of the word, Toy Story is abundantly filled with the conventions of a Western, and what makes them great. It's an exploration of history, conflict, and an attempt to do the right thing, without being overtly sanctimonious in its presentation of values. In the eyes of Andy and his toys, together with the viewers, nothing else matters except the feeling of acceptance and celebrating everyone regardless of their differences.