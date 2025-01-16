Jharrel Jerome plays underdog turned hometown hero Anthony Robles in the wrestling sports drama Unstoppable. Born without a right leg, the thought of becoming an athlete - an aspiration that requires a strong, proper physique - seemed near impossible. Yet, as a young boy, Robles decides to not let his disability define him. Holding his dreams tight, Robles signed up to be a part of his school's wrestling team, steadily working his way up to the ranks and attracting the public's attention (and some very curious coaches). A story of hope, determination, and hard work, Unstoppable retells Roble’s long journey to becoming the celebrated, ESPY-award-winning wrestler he is today.

Unstoppable marks the directorial debut of William Goldenberg, the Academy Award-winning editor behind projects like Argo, Zero Dark Thirty, and The Imitation Game. Also starring Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Anthony Robles with Don Cheadle, and Jennifer Lopez, here’s where audiences can watch Unstoppable on streaming.

Is 'Unstoppable' Streaming?

Unstoppable will be available to stream starting January 16, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. New subscribers can either choose the plan with ads ($8.99 per month), or the ad-free plan ($11.99 per month). Those who would like to subscribe to Prime Video through an Amazon Prime membership can do so for the cost of $14.99 per month.

Can You Watch 'Unstoppable' Without a Prime Subscription?

For now, the only way you can stream Unstoppable is with a Prime Video membership. However, it wouldn't be too surprising if the movie eventually becomes available to rent on demand, similar to other Prime Video movies such as Saltburn.

Is 'Unstoppable' In Theaters?

No, Unstoppable is no longer in theaters. Unstoppable premiered in select theaters on December 6, 2024. The movie made its debut in the Special Presentations section at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024.

Watch the Trailer for 'Unstoppable'

Check out the official synopsis for Unstoppable:

“Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams. With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez) and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team. But it will demand everything he has, physically and mentally, to achieve his ultimate quest to become an NCAA Champion.”

Robles isn’t built like the other wrestlers. When his mother Judy Robles gave birth to him at just the tender age of 16, little did she expect that her son would be born without a right leg. As the young boy grows up to be a teen, Robles would later on find his purpose in life. Joining the sport at 14 as “the worst wrestler” on the team, the underdog would slowly, but surely, prove that he packs more bite than bark. From placing last in the city, Robles turned the tables during his junior and senior years at Mesa High School as a 2-time Arizona State Champion and a high school National Champion. Robles is also the recipient of two awards at the 2011 ESPYS, an annual event that celebrates athletic achievements.

Unstoppable goes beyond Robles’ many accolades - it is also about the family, coaches, and support systems who gave the budding athlete a chance to compete. In a conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Goldenberg describes the general premise of the sports drama.

"It’s a story about overcoming incredible obstacles and a story about a mother and son and somebody who perseveres without fail and never takes no for an answer."

Other Professional Wrestling Movies Like 'Unstoppable' You Can Watch Now

‘The Iron Claw’ (2023)

A heart-wrenching story of one of America’s most historical wrestling legacies, The Iron Claw follows the rise of the Von Erich family before its spiraling downfall. Head patriarch and former wrestler Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany) only has one purpose in life: to watch his sons dominate their rivals and the squared ring. Siblings Kevin (Zac Efron), Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), and David Von Erich (Harris Dickinson ) have proven time over time that they’re the undefeated champs of wrestling. Yet, despite their triumphs, the three children slowly crack amidst the mounting pressures from their rivals, the mental toll from their father, and the “Von Erich curse” that has haunted their family for years. The Iron Claw may not be easily digestible for those who are used to inspiring wrestling flicks, but it is an important movie that shows how even the most strongest and muscular men are not immune to being vulnerable.

‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ (2019)

With a whimsical charge that’s reminiscent of Mark Twain’s stories, The Peanut Butter Falcon follows the story of Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down Syndrome who happens to be a massive wrestling fan. With the help of his many elderly residents, Zak escapes his nursing home with the hopes of meeting his favorite wrestler Saltwater Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). Along the way, he encounters fellow runaway Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), the latter dumbfounded by Zak’s impulsiveness but impressed by his genuine passion for the sport. Striking up an unlikely friendship, the two accompany each other as they go on about their respective paths. The Peanut Butter Falcon is one of those movies where it’s about the journey, not the destination, showing that there’s beauty in the long distances, the unexpected obstacles, and finding companionship in the oddest of places.

‘Cassandro’ (2023)

In a sport that’s often associated with hypermasculinity and over-competitiveness, Cassandro seeks to break the traditional notions of wrestling by focusing on athletes of the LGBTQ+ community. Gay amateur wrestler Saúl “Cassandro” Armendáriz (Gael Garcia Bernal) leaves his home of El Paso and climbs up the ranks as an exotico luchador famous within the South American circuits and later on becomes a global sensation. Cassandro doesn’t just offer stylish-ly choreographed jabs, kicks, and jumps in the ring, but also presents a more humane, and rather intimate look into the emotional and physical tolls it takes to build a wrestling alter ego that doesn’t fit the typical macho mold.