Venom: The Last Dance finally marks the end of Eddie Brock’s (Tom Hardy) love-hate relationship with his parasitic symbiote Venom. For the past six years, Marvel’s own twist on Jekyll and Hyde has stunned audiences with its anti-hero tendencies, whipping up more mayhem than the actual good they intended. They are no longer strangers like they once were in the original Venom, and with their bond even stronger since Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it seems like the two are finally used to each other.

However, The Last Dance is the ultimate test of their powers. With the third installment digging more into Venom’s past, and his home planet of Klyntar, Eddie must brace himself for the self-proclaimed “God of the Symbiotes”. Also starring Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifans, and Stephen Graham, the final movie promises to go all out with a band. Without further ado, here’s where you can catch Venom: The Last Dance in theaters.

Is 'Venom: The Last Dance' Streaming?

Right now, there’s no official word on when Venom: The Last Dance will be hitting streaming, but here’s what audiences can expect. Typically, movies hit streaming platforms about 30 to 45 days after their theatrical run, which means the earliest fans can catch Venom from the comfort of their homes is sometime in early 2025.

And since Venom: The Last Dance is a Sony Pictures creation, it’ll most likely arrive on Netflix, thanks to their ongoing deal. Netflix gets first dibs on Sony’s new releases, along with access to older titles from their library. Recent Sony hits like Madame Web, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and The Garfield Movie have already made their streaming debuts, so it’s just a matter of time before Venom joins the lineup.

Is 'Venom: The Last Dance' in Theaters?

Venom: The Last Dance officially premieres in U.S. theaters on October 25. Better get comfy - the third and final installment is slated for a 109-minute runtime, including credits. Like any true Marvel flick, it’s best to stick around to see if there’s a surprise stinger. As a comparison, the first Venom movie ran for a total of 111 minutes, while its sequel, Let There Be Carnage, ran for only 97 minutes.

The Last Dance is one of the final heavy-hitters to close out October’s spooky season lineup. Earlier this month, audiences saw the release of the wildly divisive Joker: Folie à Deux, which stumbled through its opening weekend. Despite all the buzz, the sequel barely scraped together a worldwide haul of $192 million, struggling to even break its hefty $200 million budget. Critics and fans alike have been pointing fingers at the film’s bold, but questionable, creative choices, including its musical numbers and a storyline that isn’t as convincing as the first Joker movie.

Not long after the release of Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly anticipated Smile 2 made its way to theaters, making a solid impression on moviegoers. The horror sequel pulled in $23 million domestically during its opening weekend - already half of its reported $46 million budget.

“In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance. Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.”

After six long years, Marvel’s very own Jekyll and Hyde-like duo says their final goodbye. First premiering in 2018, the original Venom movie introduces Hardy as the meek photojournalist Eddie Brock. Following a failed interview with the Life Foundation, his career and livelihood take a turn for the worse. If that isn’t enough, he accidentally comes into contact with an alien symbiote, eventually transforming into Venom, a parasitic antihero that utilizes Eddie as its host body.

Much of the plot in the first movie follows Eddie trying to make peace with this symbiote and working together to take down Life Foundation’s leader, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). Meanwhile, Let There Be Carnage sees the return of the two as they go head-to-head with serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). Cletus isn’t alone - just like Eddie, Cletus is attached to Carnage, a symbiote that’s much more powerful and lethal than Venom.

