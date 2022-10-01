Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon. While suffering through treatment for his various ailments in the fifth episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) asks his faithful Hand, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) whether he’ll be remembered as a good king. With Viserys still alive going into Episode 7, the book hasn’t quite closed on his reign yet. But he’s looking considerably worse for wear after the latest time skip, and the consequences of some of his major decisions are already evident. So it might be time to try answering him.

So, what has Good King Viserys accomplished in his time upon the Iron Throne? Well, his desperation for a son to match his prophetic dreams led to two miscarriages and a gruesome rudimentary Caesarian section that neither mother nor child survived. He discarded the precedent set by a majority vote of the lords of the realm when he named Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy) his heir. Against advice, he married his daughter’s best friend, Alicent (Emily Carey/Olivia Cooke, alienating her and one of his most powerful counselors at once. His soft spot for his dangerous brother Daemon (Matt Smith) keeps any punishment placed upon him from sticking. Military conflicts leave him indecisive. And now, near the end of his reign, he’s willfully blind to the illegitimacy of his grandsons, and to the extent of fear and loathing his wife now has for his daughter.

I’d say that’s a pretty damning job performance. So damning, in fact, that it causes a certain amount of damage to the story House of the Dragon wants to tell.

Viserys Constantly Makes the Wrong Decision as King

The question of whether Viserys is a good king or not would be more complicated if he bore more resemblance to his book counterpart. George R. R. Martin hasn’t written any material where Viserys is directly experienced as a character; everything related to him in the Song of Ice and Fire books is fictional history, written by characters within the universe many years after the fact. The various sources for this fake history are often at odds about the events leading up to the Dance of the Dragons. But there is a consistent picture painted of Viserys himself: a jolly monarch, well-loved by high lords and smallfolk, generous with the realm’s coin, and always ready for a feast, ball, or tourney.

Haunting prophecies of the doom of men aren’t a damper on Viserys’s spirits in Fire & Blood. He reigns over the height of Targaryen power and lives like it. He’s a people-pleaser, heavily reliant on his Small Council, but he can be decisive and even stubborn when he wants to be. He comes off as more strict with Daemon, and their reconciliations have clear motives beyond Daemon showing up at the wedding when he’s ostensibly banished. Viserys’s cousin-wife Aemma still dies in childbirth, but not from a Caesarian section Viserys ordered without consulting her. Viserys and Rhaenyra’s relationship is described as close, and when he decides to name her his heir, he never wavers – though he does threaten to reconsider when Rhaenyra attempts to shirk marital duties.

This Viserys is still overindulgent of Daemon, and he’s still willfully blind to the animosity between Rhaenyra and his second wife Alicent Hightower. But his fictional biographers paint him as loving towards both and skilled at smoothing out the tensions between them, at least in his presence and at court. He’s also more firm in rejecting rumors about his grandchildren’s bastardry, going so far as to have the tongue cut out of any who spread them. So while the pages devoted to Viserys in Fire & Blood and The World of Ice & Fire focus on the growing tensions between the Greens and the Blacks, they present that as a slowly brewing storm kept under control by Viserys and an outwardly glorious court. He still shoulders a good amount of responsibility for the civil war that follows him, but his own reign is a happy one, and he does have the political and social skills to keep it that way.

Paddy Considine's Viserys Is Quite Different from Book Viserys

Considine’s Viserys is a gaunt and broken figure by comparison, without his book counterpart’s virtues as a ruler and with his faults greatly heightened. It’s worth noting that Martin himself greatly enjoys the reinterpretation of Viserys for House of the Dragon. He took to his Not a Blog to say that he found him an improvement over his Viserys, much like he preferred Game of Thrones’s Shae to his own. Per Martin, Considine “gives the character a tragic majesty that my book Viserys never quite achieved.”

As creator of the world and its characters, Martin has every right to make that assessment. For this viewer, in a series as loaded with tragic and majestic characters, a merry king feasting lords, sharing wealth, and smoothly delaying the day of reckoning between his wife and daughter might have made a good contrast and enhanced the tragedy of characters like Rhaenyra. But a more tragic Viserys could have shown more qualities as a ruler and made it harder to call him a bad king.

George R. R. Martin Loves Morally Grey Characters But Does It Work?

It's the fact that Viserys is so obviously not good at ruling that’s the issue with House of the Dragon, and it ties into a larger problem Game of Thrones and its successor have had in adapting Martin’s work. He’s often spoken about preferring shades of gray to straightforward black and white. Not everything in the books is as ambivalent as that preference would suggest; Ramsey Snow and King Joffrey are just as nasty on the page as they were on the screen, and characters like Cersei are considerably more so. It would take a lot of mental gymnastics to conclude living under the Greyjoys of the Iron Islands would be better than living under the Starks of the North. But many of the personalities and major events of the books do exist in a gray area, where right and wrong can’t be easily discerned and readers have to decide for themselves what to feel. Foreshadowing exists, but it’s subtle. The effect is akin to seeing things through a looking glass; all is there for you to see, but you make up your mind what it means.

Too often, Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have felt like looking through that glass while someone shouts in your ear how to think and feel about what you’re seeing while whacking you in the back of the head. To an extent, the ambiguity of a novel or feigned history can’t be replicated in a visual medium like TV – but it is possible. Just look at HBO’s first flagship series, The Sopranos. Ambiguity will never have a chance if too much is presented too plainly, too early.

The Lack of Ambiguity Makes It Clear How Viserys Rules

Even those coming to House of the Dragon with no knowledge of Fire & Blood could guess from the first episode that Rhaenyra would face a conflict in ascending to the throne. But the seven kingdoms already seem to be in trouble. Everyone’s fretting over the succession, there’s a threat from the Crabfeeder, King’s Landing is either crime-ridden or a police state, and Viserys and Rhaenyra have a strained relationship that only gets worse once he names her heir. If this is the Targaryen dynasty at the height of its glory, that’s the element lurking in the background. All the grand displays staged end in disaster, each making the trouble to come more obvious.

Not only is danger more apparent from the get-go, but all of Viserys’s bad decisions have immediately apparent effects that compile each week. Marrying Alicent instantly sets her up as the great rival of Rhaenyra, while at the same time causing his allies the Velaryons to feel slighted by not choosing their daughter Laena as a bride. His unsteadiness when confronting Daemon just proves Daemon right when he calls Viserys weak. His political miscalculations cause instant damage and are never properly amended. Was anyone really in doubt by Episode 2 what the dimensions of the coming civil war will look like?

Viserys’s failure as a king isn’t the only element to telegraph the Dance of the Dragons in a way that kills ambiguity or build-up. But as king, his character and skillset set the tenor for his court, where all of this action is taking place, and his decisions have significant knock-on effects. A bit more skill at politicking from him, and a bit more adeptness at mending fences in the short term, might have added a bit of needed gray to the proceedings.