Movie ticketing giant Fandango has announced its plan to merge Vudu and FandangoNOW into a single on-demand entertainment platform. Starting today, the bigger and better Vudu platform will be the official movie and TV source for the company on Roku.

The new and improved service, which will retain the Vudu name, will offer more than 200,000 new releases and catalog titles to rent or buy including recent theatrical releases like F9: The Fast Saga, A Quiet Place Part II, In the Heights, and Pixar’s Luca, all of which are available today in the U.S., with Marvel Studio’s Black Widow arriving on the platform next week.

“At Fandango, we’ve been building a digital network that super-serves tens of millions of fans across the entire entertainment lifecycle, from movie and TV discovery with Rotten Tomatoes, to our three theatrical ticketing apps and now an even larger scale Vudu on-demand streaming destination,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover, in the statement. “During a time where consumers have a myriad of viewing options, we’re proud to deliver a service that presents an unparalleled library of content, many titles that are not available on subscription services, and the flexibility to pay as you go.”

Today’s launch furthers Fandango’s mission to usher fans to premium entertainment experiences when and where they want them – in theaters on the big screen, at home, and on the go. Fandango acquired Vudu from Walmart last year and the announcement confirms early rumors that the two streaming services would eventually merge into one mega-service under Fandango.

"Consumer excitement for premium video on-demand has grown significantly as users turn to streaming to access the latest movies and TV show releases," said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President, Content Partnerships, Roku. "We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Fandango as we build a future where all TV will be streamed by creating a seamless experience for users to discover and enjoy premium video on-demand releases.”

Vudu is available in more than 75 million U.S. TV-connected device households, according to The NPD Group, with more than 60 million registered users. Beginning Tuesday, FandangoNOW customers can transfer their accounts and their existing movie and TV libraries stored on Roku to the new Vudu.

