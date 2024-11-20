There have been many stage-to-screen adaptations as well as screen-to-stage adaptions, with the likes of The Lion King, Chicago, and West Side Story proving huge favorites with both critics and audiences. However, there is one above the rest that has been the product of many people's fantasies since its 2003 debut: Wicked. A poignant, breathtaking spin on the classic Hollywood tale of The Wizard of Oz, Wicked both subverted and raised expectations, becoming perhaps the 21st century's biggest stage musical.

With that in mind, the news that a movie adaptation helmed by the great Jon M. Chu and featuring a star-studded cast had many "Dancing Through Life", struggling to wait patiently for a release date to be announced. After several changes and a strike-impacted production, the Wicked team overcame the odds and brought their vision to the big screen, with a release now just around the corner. With early responses simply glowing, excitement is higher than ever, so, without further ado, here's exactly where you can watch Wicked.

Is 'Wicked' Streaming?

As yet, there are no concrete plans for Wicked to head to streaming. However, as a product of Universal Pictures, the movie will likely make its way to Peacock sometime after release. When exactly that will be is anyone's guess, and will likely rely on the strength of Wicked's box office run. To find out when Wicked is heading to streaming, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

When is 'Wicked' Coming Out?

After premiering on November 3 at the State Theater in Sydney, Australia, Wicked will finally make its US bow on Friday, November 22, 2024. If that isn't enough "defying gravity" for you, fear not, as a second outing - Wicked Part Two - is set to release on Friday, November 21, 2025. It really isn't long before millions of fans can finally hear Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's dazzling vocals on some of the biggest show tunes of all time, something Ariana discussed in her interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff:

"I think I would say it about my voice. Similarly, I think what I learned technically about my own throat and my voice is it’s truly — not to be, like, whatever — but it’s unlimited if you train your muscles and your body to do certain things. You can do new things with your body that you didn’t know about before."

Is 'Wicked' in Theaters?

Yes! For a movie this big, there's no place like the theater. With some dubbing the aforementioned November 22 the 'Barbenheimer' of 2024, Wicked will release on the same day as the hotly anticipated Gladiator II starring Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal. With that in mind, it might be time to free up your calendars and make space for a double feature like no other, with a trip to Oz and Rome on the cards.

Find Showtimes For 'Wicked'

For those looking to book their tickets, here are some handy links to see if Wicked is showing in your local theater:

Watch the 'Wicked' Trailer

There have been several promotional teasers and trailers for the upcoming Wicked movie, with the latest available to watch above. Showcasing the jaw-dropping set design of a brand-new Oz, the trailer oozes the sort of vibrant charm that anyone lucky enough to have seen the stage production can attest to. Beyond a breathtaking glimpse into the movie, it is the musical numbers that are getting the most traction, with previous promotional material having intelligently left it unheard. Now, finally, Erivo's magical vocals are available to indulge in for the first time, although it isn't just her voice she has to prepare for the role, something she discussed in an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff when discussing getting into character:

"The first thing that comes to mind is the first time I did a two-hour run on that treadmill to make sure that my body was prepped. The decision to train that hard to be ready for her is probably the thing that made me think, “Oh, you know what? I think I’m ready.” And also, just her story and the things she’s been through, they’re really close to things I’ve experienced myself. So, I was like, “I think I understand her implicitly, so I feel like I have the tools to tell her story."

The official synopsis for Wicked reads:

"After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West."