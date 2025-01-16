One of the first major studio releases of 2025 is Universal and Blumhouse's Wolf Man, directed by horror veteran Leigh Whannell, who previously helmed 2020's The Invisible Man, the most recent modern update on a classic Universal monster flick. The Invisible Man proved to be a solid success, grossing an astonishing $144 million on a mere $7 million budget (and that is with the film being cut short by the COVID pandemic a few weeks after its release), so it's no wonder why Whannell was chosen to direct Wolf Man. And with a solid cast led by Possessor star Christopher Abbott and Ozark's Julia Garner, the film is shaping up to be yet another winner for Whannell and Universal.

Leigh Whannell's creature features aren't Universal's first attempt at bringing their classic lineup of cinematic monsters to the big screen in the modern day. Past attempts have included Joe Johnston's The Wolfman starring Benicio del Toro from 2010 and the 2014 film Dracula Untold starring Luke Evans, neither of which performed particularly well, as both movies underperformed at the box office and failed to impress critics. Then there was the Dark Universe, an intended cinematic universe of Universal monsters that didn't get off the ground past its first entry, the widely-panned 2017 film The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise.

Continue reading to find out where you can watch the newest Universal monster movie when it releases.

Is 'Wolf Man' Streaming?

The short answer is an unfortunate no. Wolf Man will not be on any streaming platform when it makes its debut. But when Wolf Man does eventually make its way to streaming, its first stop will likely be at Universal-owned streamer, Peacock, where the majority of the studio's movies tend to premiere after their initial theatrical run.

Is 'Wolf Man' in Theaters?

However, if you're planning your next trip to the cinema, you're in luck. Wolf Man will be making its exclusive theatrical debut on January 17, 2025. Whannell's creature feature will also be occupying IMAX and other premium screens, for those looking to see the film in the best possible way.

Alongside Wolf Man, a couple of other new releases will be competing with Universal's blockbuster horror flick at the box office. One of these new releases is Paramount's Oscar-contender September 5, which will finally see a wide release after having a limited release back in December 2024. Also releasing on January 17 is Sony Pictures' comedy One of Them Days, starring Keke Palmer and SZA.

Find Showtimes for 'Wolf Man'

Watch the Trailer for 'Wolf Man'

The official trailer for Wolf Man (which can be viewed above) teases a familial horror story where a loving husband and father is transformed into an inhuman beast. Leigh Whannell has always been terrific at finding relatability in his spooky tales, asking the audience what they would do if they and their loved ones were put into these horrifying situations, and Wolf Man looks to be yet another grounded affair in that regard.

The official synopsis for Wolf Man reads as follows:

Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma). But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

Other Universal Monster Movies To Watch

Looking to scratch that Universal monster movie itch? Here are a few great creature features to check out before Wolf Man.

'The Invisible Man' (2020)

The Invisible Man (2020) When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Release Date February 28, 2020 Director Leigh Whannell Cast Elisabeth Moss , Oliver Jackson-Cohen , Harriet Dyer , Aldis Hodge Runtime 124 minutes

Before catching Wolf Man in theaters, be sure to check out Leigh Whannell's previous update on a classic Universal monster. The Invisible Man follows Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss), a woman whose abusive partner leaves her his fortune in the wake of his supposed suicide. But Cecilia soon begins to believe that not only is her ex alive, but he has found a way to make himself invisible and is tormenting Cecilia. The Invisible Man finds a uniquely terrifying way to ground its classic monster in reality, commenting on the inescapable nature of abusive relationships while delivering all the thrills and chills one could want from a horror film of this kind.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Wolfman' (2010)

While a financial and critical bomb, 2010's The Wolfman is worth a second glance. Joe Johnston's period horror flick follows Lawrence Talbot (Benicio del Toro), an American man who, upon returning to his homeland, is bitten by a werewolf. Co-starring Academy Award-nominee Emily Blunt and two-time Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins, The Wolfman makes the most of its hefty $150 million budget, making for an atmospheric period film with strong performances and some rather exciting and well-crafted sequences. It does suffer from some sloppy pacing and some iffy CGI in its climax, but it doesn't hold the film back too much.

'The Bride of Frankenstein' (1935)

The Bride of Frankenstein Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 20, 1935 Director James Whale Cast Boris Karloff , Colin Clive , Valerie Hobson , Ernest Thesiger , Elsa Lanchester , Gavin Gordon Main Genre Comedy Writers Mary Shelley , William Hurlbut , John L. Balderston , Josef Berne , Lawrence G. Blochman , Robert Florey

Perhaps the definitive classic Universal monster movie, 1935's The Bride of Frankenstein takes everything its predecessor did well and amplifies it, as well as improving on some of the original's shortcomings. Following the first film, it's revealed that the principal characters of the original story survived, and now Henry Frankenstein is tasked with constructing a mate (or rather, a 'bride') for his monster. Between its gorgeous black-and-white cinematography and its dreary atmosphere, The Bride of Frankenstein has everything one comes for in these classic Universal monster flicks, and it holds up remarkably well, 90 years later.