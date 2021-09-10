One of the biggest surprises from the PlayStation Showcase was the reveal that Insomniac Games is making a Wolverine game. Insomniac is the studio responsible for Marvel's Spider-Man, and its upcoming sequel Spider-Man 2. However, it appears that Wolverine will be a standalone project, and will not be crossing over with their Spider-Man games.

After the showcase, Games Head of Franchise Strategy and Studio Relations Ryan Schneider made a post on the PlayStation Blog to explain more about the surprise announcement. During the post, Schneider stated that "Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game," meaning that this game will be in its own universe. This may be a disappointment to some fans who were hoping to see the mutant team up with Peter Parker.

Schneider also talks about how the team at Insomniac are huge fans of the character, and hope to honor what makes the character so popular, as they did with Spider-Man. He made this statement about what drew the team to the character in the first place:

So many of the Insomniac team are such huge fans of the character, and one of the key elements that drew us to him is surprisingly not that different from Spider-Man: Both heroes feel deeply compelled to defend people who are less able to do so.

Not much is known about the game yet. The teaser only shows us a scene in a bar, where after a fight, Logan is sitting alone on a barstool. Then someone tries to walk up and attack him, causing him to let out his claws. Despite the game still being very early in its development, Scheider is already convinced that it will have a great story, saying that "even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special."

There is no release date yet for Marvel's Wolverine, but it is confirmed to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

