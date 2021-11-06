Wondering where to watch Yellowstone Season 4? You are not alone.

It's a particularly difficult era to figure out where to watch the newest releases. Is that new movie in theaters or on streaming - or is it both? Neither? The rise of streaming and the slow return to normal post-COVID closures has made catching the latest film releases pretty tricky. But in the realm of hit TV series, none has a more confusing distribution than Yellowstone.

The Paramount Network show is one of the biggest hits on TV so it'd be understandable if you assumed Yellowstone was streaming on the company's in-house streaming service, Paramount+. But it's not. Seasons 1-3 are actually licensed out to stream on Peacock, so you might think Season 4 episodes will be available to stream there next day. But they're not.

Again, it's some pretty confusing distribution, so we've put together a handy, easy-to-read guide to all your options to watch Yellowstone Season 4 live.

When Does Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere?

Yellowstone returns for Season 4 exclusively on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 7th at 8/7c with a special two-hour event. The first two episodes will debut back-to-back from 8:00-10:21 p.m. ET with encore showings at 10:21 p.m. ET and 12:42 a.m. ET.

Is Yellowstone Season 4 Streaming on Paramount+ or Peacock?

If you skipped the intro (no shame, we all do it,) the answer is no. Baffling though it may seem, Yellowstone will not be streaming Season 4 episodes on their in-house streaming service, nor will they stream on Peacock, the NBCUniversal service that carries Seasons 1-3.

Is Yellowstone Season 4 Available to Watch on Streaming Anywhere?

Yes, but you'll have to pay more than your average streaming service fee for it. There are two ways to watch Yellowstone Season 4 live on streaming:

Have a Cable Subscription. If you have a cable subscription, you can watch Yellowstone live in the Paramount Network app or on the Paramount Network website. Here's the direct link to save you a search.

Subscribe to a Live TV streaming service. If you've got a streaming subscription with a Live TV add-on, you're probably all set to access Paramount Network. Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Sling, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV should all get the job done. Bonus: Sling is offering a free preview of Paramount Network from 11/7 – 11/14, so Yellowstone fans can catch the season premiere at no extra cost.

Can You Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Live Without Cable?

Yes, and for my money (and it will cost money), this is actually the easiest, cheapest way to watch the addictive series live if you don't have cable. Both Amazon and Apple sell the entire season for $19.99. You can buy it all at once and you'll get the new episodes added as they air on TV. It's not quite as good as getting it with a streaming service you already have, but it's the most no-fuss, no-muss way to make sure you get to keep up with the Duttons week-to-week.

