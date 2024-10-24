Get ready to fall in love and embrace the darkness with Your Monster. Halloween isn’t just about getting brutally mauled by monsters - you could also fall in love with one. Starring modern scream queen Melissa Barrera as newly single Laura Franco, the film follows her struggle to bounce back from a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend. To make matters worse, her friends are sick of her wallowing in misery.

But everything changes on a stormy night when Laura discovers an unexpected roommate: a charming monster (Tommy Dewey). Unlike the infamous monsters of cinema, such as Dracula or The Thing, this monster is genuinely sweet. He’s friendly and laid-back and can oddly empathize with Laura’s condition. Directed by Caroline Lindy, Your Monster breaks down the expectations that come with the horror genre with its wholesome, romantic take, reminding audiences that real demons lurk within our emotions, not in our closets.

Without further ado, here’s where you can watch Your Monster at a theater near you.

Is 'Your Monster' Streaming?

Unfortunately, there is no information regarding a streaming release date for Your Monster.

Unlike bigger distributors such as Sony Pictures or Warner Bros., which already have preexisting deals with certain streaming platforms, the film’s distributor, Vertical Entertainment, doesn’t have a consistent theater-to-streaming schedule on which to base release predictions. As a general rule of thumb, cinematic releases usually make their way to streaming platforms after a 30- to 45-day theatrical run. This means the earliest audiences can watch Your Monster on streaming is December 2024. Stick around for future updates!

Vertical Entertainment does have a fairly consistent relationship with Hulu, so we can likely expect to see Your Monster wind up on that streaming service sometime in the near future.

Is 'Your Monster' In Theaters?

Your Monster is scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States on October 25, 2024.

Joining the film in theaters is the Tom Hardy Marvel flick Venom: The Last Dance, which also releases on October 25. The third and final installment in the Venom series sees Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock for the last time as he goes head-to-head with the true origins of his Venom symbiote.

Other movies previously released in October include Joker: Folie à Deux, which garnered massive criticism and barely recouped its production budget with its global haul of $192 million. Meanwhile, spooky season is currently in motion thanks to the well-received Smile 2, which earned a nice $23 million domestically during opening weekend - half of its reported $46 million budget.

Find Showtimes for 'Your Monster'

Watch the Trailer for ‘Your Monster’

Check out the official synopsis for Your Monster:

“Your Monster tells the story of the soft-spoken actor Laura Franco (Melissa Barrera), who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend (Edmund Donovan) while recovering from surgery and retreats to her childhood home to recover. With her future looking bleak, insult is added to injury when Laura discovers her ex is staging a musical that she helped him develop. But out of these gut-wrenching life changes emerges a monster (Tommy Dewey) with whom she finds a connection, encouraging Laura to follow her dreams, open her heart and fall in love with her inner rage.”

No one enjoys a breakup, and sometimes the only person to rely on to move past the heartbreak is yourself. After losing her lover, Laura finds herself staring over alone. Unfortunately, life post-breakup feels like barely surviving the day and enduring the loneliness in nothing but our crusty pajamas and sheer solitude. But Laura’s days of just getting by take a wild turn when a monster unexpectedly emerges from her close. Little does she know, she’s about to face her demons - both figuratively and literally. Based on the trailer, while the film has its dark, shocking moments, it’s a refreshing combination of horror and heart, making it a treat for both horror buffs and casual moviegoers alike.

Most recently, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff sat down with the team behind Your Monster at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to break down their experience in making the film.

I remember in one of the first few days we were shooting that scene where I first discover the monster, and I’m on the couch and I’m wailing. And I was crying — there’s a lot of crying in this movie — and she was like, “I want more,” and I was like, “What do you mean more? I don’t know what you mean!” She was like, “I need you wailing. I need it to be loud.” And I was like, “I don’t know that that’s gonna feel real coming from me.” She was like, “It will. Trust me. Just do it.” And that’s how we ended up with what you see in the movie.

