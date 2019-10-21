Exclusive: ‘Dora’ Star Isabela Merced Joins Jason Momoa in Netflix Movie ‘Sweet Girl’

0

Fresh off playing Dora the Explorer on the big screen, rising star Isabela Merced (formerly Moner) has been cast as Jason Momoa‘s daughter in Netflix’s revenge movie Sweet Girl, Collider has exclusively learned.

The action film follows a devastated man (Momoa) who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left — his daughter (Merced). Sure, we’ve seen that story before, but I like the pairing of Momoa and Merced, and think they’ll make for a solid father-daughter team. I can’t wait to find out who’s playing the villain in this movie.

Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his feature directorial debut with Sweet Girl after previously working with Momoa on Braven and the TV series Frontier. The film hails from writers Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner, as well as Will Staples, who wrote the latest draft. Momoa and Mendoza will produce along with Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment, while Martin Kistler will serve as executive producer.

Production is slated to start soon in Pittsburgh, where an open casting call for extras is being held on Oct. 26 according to local media reports.

Merced is a former Nickelodeon star who broke out as the young lead opposite Mark Wahlberg in Transformers: The Last Knight. She went on to star alongside Benicio del Toro in Sicario: Day of the Soldado before re-teaming with Wahlberg for the charming Paramount comedy Instant Family. Merced most recently played the title role in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which grossed $113 million worldwide. She’ll soon be seen in the romantic comedy Let It Snow, based on the book from noted YA authors John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle.

Merced, who recently changed her name from Isabela Moner to honor her late Peruvian grandmother, is represented by CAA. Her new single, “Papi,” will be available on Oct. 25, and you can read more about Collider’s former Up-and-Comer of the Month right here.