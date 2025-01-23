There is a long list of actresses who have never won the Oscar they rightfully deserved, and surely, the list of actresses who haven’t even been nominated at the Academy Awards is longer. Isabella Rossellini would have remained on the latter, but she finally secured her first Oscar nomination with her performance of a steely nun in the religious thriller, Conclave. But Rossellini deserved to be recognized much earlier in her decades-long, versatile career. Blue Velvet should have gotten her a nomination and possible win, a neo-noir classic by the late master of surrealism David Lynch that changed both the careers of its filmmaker and actress.

'Blue Velvet' Has One of Isabella Rossellini's Best Characters