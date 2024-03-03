The only actor in history to ever win five César Awards, Isabelle Adjani is one of France's most beloved actors. Audiences may know her from the iconic Possession, Nosferatu the Vampyre, and The Story of Adèle H (she was deservedly Academy Award-nominated for the latter). The globally adored Oscar-winning star is just as much of a talented performer as she dominates languages; able to speak English, French, Italian, and German fluently, Adjani has showcased her skills in some of her works over the years.

Although the star's enigmatic charm is part of what makes her so appealing to audiences, Adjani's acting talents are undoubtedly one of the best actors of her time, often stepping into the shoes of tragic and vulnerable characters and perfectly putting her body language to use. From One Deadly Summer to The Tenant, we look back at the best Isabelle Adjani movies that those intrigued by her talents should add to their watchlists.

10 'One Deadly Summer' (1983)

Director: Jean Becker

Jean Becker's One Deadly Summer sees Adjani as a sensual, seductive young woman who, after arriving in a small rural southern French town, marries the quiet, local car mechanic (Alain Souchon) not long before the two meet upon her arrival. However, Elle has her own sinister reasons for the relationship, and viewers may be shocked to find out.

While entertaining (it certainly helps keep boredom at bay), this R-rated tale of revenge about exploitation and deceit may not be fit for everyone's liking, especially considering a few sensitive themes it deals with. Nonetheless, One Deadly Summer is most likely appealing to thriller genre enthusiasts, with Adjani's radiant femme fatale protagonist sweeping many off their feet with her charms.

9 'Monsieur Ibrahim' (2003)

Director: François Dupeyron

A tale of friendship and human connection, Monsieur Ibrahim is set against the backdrop of a poor neighborhood in 1960s Paris and centers around an independent Jewish teenager, played by Pierre Boulanger, who lives with his father in a small apartment and befriends an elderly Muslim man (Omar Sharif) who owns a small Turkish grocery store.

Monsieur Ibrahim is a beautifully shot and well-acted coming-of-age story with an incredibly meaningful relationship at its center. Furthermore, François Dupeyron's tender film, which can easily be regarded as a classic of contemporary French cinema, benefits greatly from Boulanger's remarkable performance. However, Adjani does not have a big role in this — she reincarnates into BrigitteBardot during a New Wave movie scene shot on the street.

8 'The Slap' (1974)

Director: Claude Pinoteau

Originally titled La Gifle, this Claude Pinoteau movie centers around geography teacher Jean, played by Lino Ventura, who has divorced his wife and was left by his mistress. In the meantime, he does the most to win back his young daughter Isabelle's (Adjani) love. But then she tells him she intends to drop out of school and move in with her boyfriend.

Pinoteau's intriguing comedy-drama is flawed and not groundbreaking by all means, but nonetheless engaging, with an entertaining enough premise that keeps audiences invested. Still, The Slap's strongest aspect may very well be Adjani's top-notch performance, which cemented her as a promising rising star and helped shape her magnificent career. Ventura's impeccable efforts as the lead were, too, notable.

7 'La Reine Margot' (1994)

Director: Patrice Chéreau

Adjani is the titular Queen Margot in this 1994 biopic set in 1672 that explores the arranged marriage between Margot deValois, sister of Catholic king Charles IX (Jean-Hugues Anglade), and the Huguenot king Henri of Navarre (Daniel Auteuil), amidst a religious war between Catholics and Protestants. While Margot attempts to escape with her new lover, she soon finds herself imprisoned amid a battle she can't win.

Although it is mostly based on propaganda and a highly fictionalized historical film (perhaps not the best pick for history buffs), La Reine Margot (or Queen Margot) is still a very good watch that deserves a spot among Adjani's best, especially considering that the star nails the lead role. Additionally, the 1994 movie also features an appealing production design, with the sets and costumes standing out among the rest.

6 'Camille Claudel' (1988)

Director: Bruno Nuytten

Another Isabelle Adjani biography that deserves a nod is Camille Claudel. The film tells the story of writer Paul Claudel's (Lauren Grévill) sister, who charms renowned sculptor Auguste Rodin (Gérard Depardieu). While Camille is initially hired as his assistant, she begins sculpting for herself and him. Their bond grows into something deeper and she eventually becomes his mistress.

Bruno Nuytten's slightly underrated piece, based on the book by Reine-Marie Paris, is certainly among Adjani's most memorable roles. It meditates on loneliness and isolation, with a three-dimensional protagonist at its center that viewers can't help but feel for. As such, it comes as no surprise that Camille Claudel deservedly earned Adjani her second Oscar nomination.

5 'The Story of Adele H.' (1975)

Director: François Truffaut

This French historical drama film directed by François Truffaut earned Adjani her first Oscar nomination at only 20 years old; this made her the youngest Best Actress nominee at the time. The French star plays the daughter of Victor Hugo, Adèle Hugo, whose unrequited love for a military officer causes her tragic downfall. This compelling period film is based on Adèle Hugo's diaries.

It is not for no reason that Adjani's efforts were so praised in this — she truly delivered a masterclass performance that helped bring the film to higher levels. This passionate and intense love story is well worth checking out, as it is not only a major landmark in Adjani's filmography but also a thoroughly captivating and well-made drama.

4 'The Driver' (1978)

Director: Walter Hill

Walter Hill's The Driver sees a getaway driver, played by Ryan O'Neal, who specializes in robberies and hasn't been caught yet thanks to his great talents. However, things take a wild turn when the man becomes the latest assignment for a tenacious detective (Bruce Dern) determined to stop and catch the Driver, even taking it as far as to promise remission of punishment to a gang if they help him set up a fake robbery. What's more, Adjani's gorgeous and resourceful casino player is around to help the Driver elude the Detective.

This neo-noir crime thriller is stylish and well-acted, and pretty much just as good as audiences would expect from such a premise. Although its visuals are arguably the strongest aspect, The Driver is lifted by its engaging plot and talented cast, even if far from a groundbreaking masterpiece.

3 'The Tenant' (1976)

Director: Roman Polanski

While directed by the blacklisted Roman Polanski, it is difficult to deny that The Tenant is a good movie (and essentially a good Isabelle Adjani movie). It focuses on a quiet man who rents an apartment in France (where the previous tenant committed suicide) and slowly begins to suspect his homeowner and neighbors are trying to persuade him to put an end to his life.

Adjani shines in her role as Stella in The Tenant, often seen rocking a cool pair of square prescription glasses. Even though a sometimes slow-paced feature, this 1970s critical success is a layered character study that meditates on the loss of identity and sexual deviance as the protagonist slowly descends into an inescapable nightmare. Fans of Adjani know that it is one of the essentials in the actor’s filmography and ultimately worth checking out, if only for her groovy outfits.

2 'Nosferatu the Vampyre' (1979)

Director: Werner Herzog

Written and directed by Werner Herzog, the gothic horror Nosferatu the Vampyre features one of Adjani's most memorable roles. The film is set in 19th-century Germany and Transylvania and centers around Count Dracula (Klaus Kinski) as he moves from Transylvania to Wismar, bringing with him death and plague. It is up to the landlord's (Bruno Ganz) pure-hearted wife, Lucy, to bring an end to his reign.

While there are several Dracula films out there (including the blueprint Nosferatu from 1992), this Herzog picture is undoubtedly among the greatest. The stunning visuals and great performances elevate its source material and cement Nosferatu the Vampyr as one of the best movies of the gothic horror genre. It is worth noting that another take on the timeless story directed by contemporary filmmaker Robert Egger and starring Bill Skarsgard is on the way and is currently one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2024.

1 'Possession' (1981)

Director: Andrzej Żuławski

At the top of the best Isabelle Adjani movies is the iconic Possession, a horror film that compellingly explores sexuality and identity. The AndrzejŻuławski film follows Adjani's Anna as she reveals to her husband, played by Sam Neil, that she is having an affair. After a series of confrontations, Mark hires a P.I. to investigate Anna, which results in her slowly descending into a sinister hell.

Scarily surrealist, this 1981 feature is mandatory viewing in Adjani's body of work and horror, as it has been long considered a masterpiece in the genre. While it doesn't really feature jumpscares, this allegory about divorce is nonetheless a highly disturbing watch that sticks with audiences after the credits, especially in the way that it deals with such grotesque themes and the usage of abstract elements.

