Exclusive: Isabelle Fuhrman Joins Taylor Russell, Logan Miller in ‘Escape Room 2’

Isabelle Fuhrman, who starred in Orphan, The Hunger Games and Showtime’s Masters of Sex, is set to join the cast of Sony’s Escape Room 2, which is also bringing back original stars Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, Collider has exclusively learned.

The horror sequel also sees the return of director Adam Robitel, screenwriter Bragi F. Schut, and producer Neal H. Moritz. Escape Room 2 was originally slated to open in April, but Sony will now release the sequel on Aug. 14, 2020, when it will take on Disney’s The One and Only Ivan and Universal’s action-thriller Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk.

The original Escape Room followed six strangers who found themselves in a sadistic battle to survive an elaborate maze of deadly rooms, and starred Deborah Ann Woll, Jay Ellis, Tyler Labine and Nik Dodani in addition to Russell and Miller. The film grossed an impressive $155 million worldwide on a reported production budget of just $9 million, so it was all but guaranteed that Sony would fast-track a sequel into production.

Fuhrman delivered a breakout performance as the creepy young lead in 2009’s Orphan, and she was subsequently cast as Clove in The Hunger Games. She also played a recurring role on Showtime’s Masters of Sex, and recently joined the cast of The Edge of Seventeen TV series on YouTube Red. She’s represented by UTA and Curtis Brown Group, and she also just started following Robitel on Twitter.

Russell is a rising star who is generating Oscar buzz with her supporting turn in A24’s Waves. The Lost in Space star recently played Steve Coogan‘s niece in the indie Hot Air, and she previously co-starred alongside Fuhrman in Lionsgate’s Down a Dark Hall. She’s repped by UTA.

Miller is riding a genre streak at the moment, as he has starred in Blumhouse’s Prey and the indie We Summon the Darkness this year in addition to Escape Room. He played prisoner 5486 in the indie gem The Stanford Prison Experiment, and his other feature credits include Before I Fall, A Dog’s Purpose and Love, Simon. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Atlas Artists.