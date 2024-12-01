Anime is more popular than ever, yet it continues to reach a wider audience as it expands its horizons. The medium offers a diverse range of genres, from epic battle shōnen to complex avant-garde shows. However, the recent genre that has dominated anime is Isekai, which roughly means "another world." These shows typically feature a character from Earth transporting into a fantastical new world to experience a journey like no other.

Despite its massive popularity, fans criticize Isekai anime for its reliance on tropes, laziness, and unoriginal stories. However, this doesn't mean there are no excellent Isekais; in fact, there are many incredible shows, and this list finds the ten most perfect. While this list will favor completed anime since they have a whole story, it will include a few shows still running. For a show to be considered for this list, it must perfect many aspects of an Isekai, such as escapism and power fantasy, but also be unique and well-written.

10 'The Vision of Escaflowne' (1996)

Many fans view Isekai as a modern genre, and while it is currently at its most popular, there are many older Isekai anime. The Vision of Escaflowne is the oldest anime on this list, following a young girl as she travels to a new world amidst a generational war. The prince of Gaea, Van, emerges into the real world fighting a dragon and meets Hitomi. Together, they return to the fantasy world to stop evil from taking over.

While the plot may seem stereotypical nowadays, it was somewhat original back then. Everything starts fairly tropey but steadily develops, creating a unique world, interesting characters, and a fast plot to excite fans. Specifically, Escaflowne is a Shojo featuring plenty of romance and an intriguing love polygon. However, the show faced constant censorship, with the anime's first episode being banned for confusing reasons.

Escaflowne: The Movie

9 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' (2018)

A common trait of Isekai anime is to have an overly descriptive and long title; That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one such example. Satoru is a 37-year-old man living a monotonous life until his sudden death when he is reborn into a mystical world as a gooey ball of slime. After helping an ancient monster, he gains power and embarks on a journey to learn the mystery of his arrival while etching his name in history.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is an easygoing and digestible show, which makes it a perfect Isekai. It doesn't bog the viewer down with anything they don't want; it simply delivers an enjoyable experience and power fantasy as fans witness Satoru become one of the most powerful characters in anime. It excels at providing exciting content that has become a staple of Isekai through its power scaling and entertainment value.

8 'Digimon Adventure' (1999)

Digimon Adventures served as a classic show in many fans' childhoods, with some not realizing that it actually is an Isekai. Digimon Adventures is the first in the series, which consists of multiple anime series and movies. After a group of kids goes to a summer camp, they end up in a Digital World with creatures called Digimon who help them fight as they look for a way back to their world.

Many fans viewed Digimon as a Pokémon knockoff. But while it was always in Pokémon's shadow, real fans know the charm and quality Digimon provides. Unlike many other anime on this list, Digimon is a kids' show, but that doesn't mean it's not perfect. It uses the childlike fantasy of stumbling into a new world with fantastical creatures to go on a wondrous adventure. The anime uses nostalgic feelings and escapism fantasy to deliver a dream from a simpler time and a perfect children's show that adults can still watch.

7 'Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World' (2016)

While Isekai is already extremely popular, Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World is one of the most popular of the genre. When Kazuma gets a fresh start in a fantasy world, he can bring one thing with him. He cleverly picks the goddess, relaying this information to him only to realize she is utterly useless. Together, they form a party and must work hard to earn a living while encountering hilarious and dangerous situations.

No one anime was responsible for the Isekai boom, but Konosuba undoubtedly contributed to its rise. The show features many tired tropes but plays and satirizes them, creating funny and enjoyable anime. It takes the concept of escaping into a brand-new world but flips it on its head to deliver the fantasy while subverting expectations. Konosuba is also one of the best comedy anime, delivering non-stop laughs with a fun cast and scenarios, creating an Isekai with the perfect amount of tropes and creativity.

6 'Re:Creators' (2017)

Almost every anime fan dreams about going into the world of their favorite show; however, sometimes, it might not go as expected. In Re:Creators, Sota dreams about becoming a creator and wants to create a light novel. Sota seeks inspiration from anime when he suddenly transports into its world, and when Sota comes back, he brings the characters from it with him. He works with the characters to uncover this mystery as reality and fantasy blur when the Created meets the Creators.

Isekai is all about escapism and leaning into fantasy, which is why they often go to different worlds. However, Re:Creators offers a distinct yet intriguing premise of bringing the world of anime to the viewer. This unique spin works well with the genre, adding something new while still providing the escapist dream. While this is technically a reverse Isekai, it does everything exceptionally well to accomplish a completed story and is one of the most underrated anime of the decade.

5 'InuYasha' (2000)

InuYasha was many fans' first experience with an isekai, as the show was incredibly popular for its time, establishing itself as a major long-running shōnen anime. When a demon drags Kagome into a well, she finds herself in feudal Japan, where demons roam the land. Here, she encounters Inuyasha, who, after a dispute, must reluctantly work together in order to restore the fragments of the Shikon jewel spread across the land.

From its nostalgic presence, captivating romance, exhilarating action, and relatable characters, InuYasha was among the most famous early Isekais. While the filler and episodic nature bog the show down a bit, the anime is still a beautiful piece of art with incredible music. Some of the best Isekai don't feel like one, and InuYasha excels at that, avoiding tropes to deliver a fresh experience that is better than the manga.

4 'Sonny Boy' (2021)

Madhouse was once one of the greatest anime sstudiosof all time, creating standout shows, including One Punch Man and Hunter x Hunter. While the studio faded due to overworked employees and financial issues, they have made a recent resurgence, with Sonny Boy being one of their best anime. The show follows a class that mysteriously transports into a strange world with bizarre rules. When they gain powers, conflict brews as they try to find their way out.

With only twelve episodes, Sonny Boy delivers a tight story that, while confusing, is still incredibly profound and complex. It takes the Isekai genre and ignores all of its tropes, creating a perfectly unique series. With engaging characters and an inventive world, this anime is incredibly creative, making an avant-garde Lord of the Flies-type story. Its unpredictable nature and thought-provoking material make it a perfect Isekai and one of the most underrated anime of this decade.

3 'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation' (2021)

Isekai contains a lot of polarizing material, with some problematic themes that play on the wrong kind of fantasy. Fans have criticized Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation for some of these reasons, as the anime has become one of the most popular shows recently. While these issues can be hard to overlook, Mushoku Tensei gets many other aspects right, from its emotional weight, world-building, complex characters and stunning animation.

The anime follows a stay-at-home loser reborn into a fantasy world with all his memories. Deciding to make the most of his second chance, he becomes a prominent mage while trying to build a happy life. However, this isn't easy, as his problematic nature conflicts with this. After he is separated from his family, he goes on an adventure to find them again, learning to cope with his previous lifestyle and becoming a better person.

2 'Now and Then, Here and There' (1999)

