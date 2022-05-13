Thirty-five years ago to the day saw the release of Ishtar, a blockbuster of big-budget proportions led by two Academy Award-winners in Warren Beatty and Dustin Hoffman and Academy Award-nominated writer-director Elaine May. The film flopped at the box office and became infamous as a Hollywood disaster both financially and critically. In his review, Roger Ebert called it “a lifeless, massive, lumbering exercise in failed comedy,” and due to a variety of production issues while shooting in Morocco, Ishtar’s budget grew to an inflated amount of $51 million with final losses estimated to be about $40 million.

Although there have been numerous films that have lost more financially, Ishtar seems to take its place in Hollywood lore as one of the greatest cinematic failures in history alongside Michael Cimino’s Heaven’s Gate and the Kevin Costner-led Waterworld. There’s a case to be made that most of the film’s negative reception came from its intense media coverage before the film was even released. Audiences and critics alike were primed to hop on the bandwagon of disliking a much-hyped movie featuring a small-time director reportedly clashing with Beatty and cinematographer Vittorio Storaro and going well over-budget.

Unfortunately, and yet predictably so, the media behind Hollywood’s male hierarchy decided that May had stepped beyond her bounds. Previously, May went through similar troubles in the production of her previous films A New Leaf, The Heartbreak Kid, and Mikey and Nicky, fighting tooth and nail with studio management for the final cut. At the time, only a few women such as Barbra Streisand and Penny Marshall were directing studio films. Even worse, Ishtar was not a movie made just for women, a box most female directors were forced into. In addition to featuring well-known movie stars, it was an unconventional and slightly old-fashioned comedy that had no clear fit in the ‘80s film world. All of these elements combined into a movie that made the mainstream film industry uncomfortable, causing Columbia Pictures to turn its back on the project and set it up for failure.

However, many of these qualities are what make Ishtar stand out from the rest. It’s more than just its offbeat, discomforting humor and clever observational jokes. May, who made a name for herself writing and directing unflinchingly cynical comedies in the ‘70s, faced a different landscape in the following decade. The American studio comedy had turned to movies like Ghostbusters that existed in a world of Reagan-era conservatism that reinforced traditional ideas of masculinity and gender politics. As a reimagining and parody of the Bing Crosby and Bob Hope “Road to …” movies, Ishtar responded to this new era as a radical, countercultural statement against the patriarchal forces at play in both the entertainment industry and American foreign policy.

The film follows two terrible lounge singers and songwriters, Chuck Clarke (Dustin Hoffman) and Lyle Rogers (Warren Beatty). The pair wholly believe they are the next Simon and Garfunkel – if only they had a good agent. Unable to get a gig anywhere else, the two travel to North Africa to entertain the troops and political figures. There, the plot spirals into a political conflict with CIA agent Jim Harrison (Charles Grodin) and the tyrannical emir of Ishtar opposing a left-wing guerilla group attempting to overthrow the oppressive regime.

May cast her two leads against their professional reputations. As a male sex symbol, Warren Beatty often acted with enough charisma to take over an entire movie. However, in Ishtar he plays Rogers as both dimwitted and unconfident. He doesn’t know how to talk to women or go on dates and spends most of the beginning of the film in the shadow of Hoffman’s Clarke. Although Clarke presents himself as a self-assured lady’s man, he is revealed early on to be a fraud and coward who uses his confident persona to hide his insecurities. When his friend is in a moment of distress, Rogers tells Clarke, “It takes a lot of nerve to have nothing at your age!” – fully realizing Clarke’s character as a middle-aged loser.

It’s a risky move that may take the entire film to get used to, but it works to both elevate the humor and make a point socially. By emasculating her two protagonists, May parodies male narcissism. The comedy comes from the discrepancy between Rogers’ and Clarke’s beliefs about their musical talent and the actual realities of said talent. Laughing at Rogers and Clarke effectively means laughing at the very patriarchal system that exists in the real world. In contrast, the female revolutionary fighter Shirra Assel (Isabelle Adjani) is not only empowered with agency but is able to manipulate Rogers and Clarke by appealing to their self-centered nature. Undoubtedly, May identifies with Assel, an outsider to the established system attempting to not only forge her own path but reimagine it just as Assel does with her social reforms of Ishtar.

The same disparity between the lounge singers’ beliefs and their actual musical talent exists between the CIA’s claims of American ideals of democracy and freedom and their support of the dictatorial emir of Ishtar. May again derives humor from this but also raises questions on how this same idea of masculinity affects America’s actions on the global stage. May posits that this attitude makes aggressive interventionist foreign policy an inevitability. During this time, the United States took militant stances towards governments in Afghanistan, Iran, and later Iraq in response to the threat of Soviet expansion, ultimately costing millions of lives.

No mainstream comedies of the time could rival Ishtar in its social and political commentary. However, the film’s negative reception made it apparent that it is the type of comedy that was no longer accepted in the established Hollywood system. Theories of studio heads intentionally tanking the film only support this. Ultimately, Ishtar was a huge hit against May’s career. She only directed one film after this – a documentary about her former comedy partner Mike Nichols. However, she did write the screenplay for the acclaimed films The Birdcage and Primary Colors and was recently rumored to possibly be directing a film called Crackpot starring Dakota Johnson. One can only hope upon reflection that May’s legacy, along with Ishtar will be recognized by mainstream Hollywood as truly revolutionary.

