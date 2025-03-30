The prologue of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring has always stood out, even though the whole movie is nearly perfect. It provides a window into a bygone age, showing Sauron's defeat in the Second Age, with Isildur (Harry Sinclair) claiming the One Ring for himself and refusing to destroy it. But we were all of us deceived, for another heir of Elendil (Peter McKenzie) was made. The prologue doesn't show it, likely because of narrative or time constraints, but Isildur had a brother, Anárion, who was even more important to Gondor than he was and who could've denied Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) the throne—had he survived the War of the Last Alliance.

Anárion and Isildur Founded and Ruled Gondor Together

The fall of Númenor is one of the most important events of the Second Age of Middle-earth, and it sets the stage for many defining moments in history in the following years. While most Númenóreans perished, Elendil and his sons, Isildur and Anárion, led the Faithful to safety by sailing to Middle-earth while Númenor sank beneath the waves. They were separated, though, with Elendil ending up in the north and Isildur and Anárion landing in the south.

Because of this, two Númenórean realms ended up being created in Middle-earth. Elendil founded Arnor in Eriador, between Lindon and the Misty Mountains, while Isildur and Anárion founded Gondor in the south, close to the mouth of the river Anduin and in a position to keep Mordor and Sauron's forces in check. At that time, Gondor was very different. The capital was actually Osgiliath, and both brothers sat side-by-side on their thrones and ruled together. They each had their own cities, too—Isildur lived in Minas Ithil, facing Mordor, and Anárion lived in Minas Anor.

When Sauron rises again in Mordor, he captures Minas Ithil, and Isildur flees north to seek Elendil's aid. In the meantime, Anárion holds Gondor together and defends its people, holding Osgiliath against the enemy. Eventually, when Elendil and Gil-galad (Mark Ferguson) form the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, Anárion joins them in the war against Sauron. He fights bravely throughout the Siege of Barad-dûr but is killed during the siege, struck on the head by a stone cast from the fortress. Later in the battle, Elendil also dies.

Anárion’s Line Takes Over Gondor After His Death