The Australian-born actress has been a familiar face on the screen for the past two decades breaking through genres as a formidable actress. Isla Fisher's versatility allows her to excel across comedic and dramatic roles, enabling her to standout in supporting performances. In addition to her acting career she also authored a series of children’s books.

Her films have always generally been box office successes and popular among viewers. While some critics have been unkind, it is undeniable the levity she brings when on screen. Her natural charisma contributes to the emotional range she brings to new characters.

10 'Now You See Me' (2013)

As part of The Four horseman Fischer plays Henley Reeves, the escape artist who performs stunts and illusions as part of the group’s magic shows and heists. As part of the ensemble cast alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, and other stars; they undertake one of the biggest cons of all time.

The plot of the movie alone was enough to make the film a box office success but what helps is when the actors can handle the magnitude of the role. Fisher performs some of the most daring stunts for this movie learning from other illusionists like Dorothy Dietrich. Above all when the pressure of performing the stunts came she was able to deliver.

9 'Bachelorette' (2012)

Coming from a play by Leslye Headland, Bachelorette plays the theme of gluttony as one of the seven deadly sins. Alongside Kirsten Dunst and Lizzy Caplan, the girls help a former girl they used to ridicule, Rebel Wilson, with a memorable night.

Fisher may be the epitome of the theme in the film as she is the most excited to take part in a bachelorette party. She is trying to relive a youth that is not there. Though being a comedy, Fisher manages to balance the subtlety of these themes while maintaining excellent comedic cues that play on an archetypal character.

8 'Rango' (2011)

Over the course of her career, Fisher has done a number of voice acting performances that are worth noting. As Beans, Fisher takes on the sidekick to romantic interest with the main character Rango, voiced by Johnny Depp. The animators even gave red hair to the character!

Through the delivery of dialogue, Fisher is able to capitalize on the agility and speed the character possesses. Consumed by immense anxiety and fear, this bolstering energy is a fun dynamic that Fisher carries out. Considering she is Australian, the range of accents she has done is pretty incredible!

7 'The Beach Bum' (2019)

As the wife of a stoned out Matthew McConaughey, Fisher may not be exactly what you expect in the second film of director Harmony Korine. The film about a bummed out, beach stoner, poet, that just wants to live life to his own rules comes to be a familiar mix of The Big Lebowski and the classic Cheech and Chong adventures.

Fisher plays Minnie, the wife of the bum, though to say their relationship is complicated is an understatement. Her diverse character features many flaws and internal desires that make her just as interesting as her husband. She loves him for all that he is, though her dynamic as his rich benefactor clearly have underlying currents.

6 'Life of Crime' (2013)

Fisher plays the mistress to a wealthy but corrupt business executive whose wife gets kidnapped for extortion. The film shows but does not tell as the cast with Jennifer Aniston and Tim Robbins unweaves in many unexpected ways.

Fisher plays like a sub-plot that keeps her motives close to her chest. She uses her body and mind to cleverly manipulate the ones around her. She is the most interesting character in the film as she is worried about herself more than anyone else.

5 'Godmothered' (2020)

To help prove that you can get what your heart desires is the Disney film Godmothered. Where a fairy godmother trying to prove that the world still needs some magic goes into another world to help a young girl follow her dreams, the only problem is that the girl is all grown up.

Fisher plays Makenzie, a down-and-out woman who needs a little help to get her life back in order. Her character is like an adult version of the little girl who dreams. Fisher brings her sense of irony to the film as much as her kindred spirit to be young. Not taking herself seriously is what allows her to thrive as an actress.

4 'Definitely, Maybe' (2008)

One of the ultimate rom-coms of its era has Ryan Reynolds philosophizing with an eleven-year-old girl about whom the perfect woman for him might be. In an all star cast Fisher plays one of the girls that may have just gotten away.

Fisher is the girl that got away. She is the constant throughout the main characters' story to his daughter. She is a cosmopolitan kind of woman that has always been out of reach, the empathy her character possess makes her the clear candidate.

3 'Nocturnal Animals' (2016)

The Academy Award nominated film from Tom Ford is the story of a woman, Amy Adams, who reads her ex-husbands book which takes their lives in a different light. The movie shows what is happening in the book in which Fisher plays the wife of the main character played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Fisher fully commits to the part in maybe her most dramatic role. Though the film is about the verbal damage that can come in a relationship, Fisher plays the fictitious parts which are horrifying and graphic. Fisher is able to fully embody this character as she commits her entire body into it.

2 'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Fisher’s most iconic role that established her as the force she is. She plays the jovial and exciting cousin that messes around with Vince Vaughn’s character.

Her character is so funny in the dramatic shift of emotion she has as the sexually innocuous yet promiscuous and aggressive daughter to the antagonist. Her comedic delivery is perfect as she understands the dynamic of the situation she is in and how she is able to get the most out of it. Her charisma is absolutely unmatched as she brings some of the best moments of the entire movie like the "I'll find you" scene.

1 'The Lookout' (2007)

Like many of the roles that have come from the start of her career, Fisher plays the beautiful love interest whose promiscuous nature brings a natural allure to her. Though her motives are never clear in the film as the plot unfolds through the confrontation that she develops.

Her natural beauty brings the essence of an actress from the Golden Age that could gain the attention of an audience with just one look. She has that enchantment over people! Just like the main character who she is able to twist around her finger, the viewer is also there.

