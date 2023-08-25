Isla Fisher has been a familiar face on the screen for the past two decades, breaking through genres as a formidable actress. Her versatility allows her to excel across comedic and dramatic roles, even if her career has benefitted particularly from the former. Easily standing out in supporting and lead performances, Fisher's energetic, contagious energy has made her a fan favorite and a reliable comedic performer since the mid-2010s.

Her films have always generally been well-received at the box office and popular among viewers. While critics have sometimes been unkind towards some of her efforts, Fisher's work always gets positive notices, to the point where she's the best part about her worst projects. However, when it comes to her best movies, Fisher has no shortage of good choices. From straight-up comedies to genre-bending thrillers, Isla Fisher's best movies are memorable, quotable, and endlessly entertaining, featuring the actress in a significant role and benefitting from her charming presence.

10 'Now You See Me' (2013)

Director: Louis Leterrier

As part of The Four Horsemen, Fisher plays Henley Reeves, the escape artist who performs stunts and illusions as part of the group's magic shows and heists. Together, the daredevil group takes on one of the biggest cons of their careers, putting them at odds with the police. The film's ensemble cast includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Caine, among others.

Now You See Me's plot of the movie alone was enough to make the film a box office success, but what elevates it is the stellar ensemble of actors, who are clearly having the time of their lives. Fisher performs some of the most daring stunts for this movie, learning from other illusionists like Dorothy Dietrich. Now You See Me's convoluted ending might ruin the film for some; however, it remains the perfect escapist movie to enjoy when looking for something to thrill and impress.

9 'Bachelorette' (2012)

Director: Leslye Headland

Coming from a play by Leslye Headland, Bachelorette plays the theme of gluttony as one of the seven deadly sins. Fisher stars alongside Kirsten Dunst and Lizzy Caplan as Katie, Regan, and Becky, three friends who agree to be bridesmaids to Becky, a former girl they used to ridicule, played by the ever-funny Rebel Wilson. However, things don't go as planned, leading to a memorable night.

Fisher may be the epitome of the theme in the film as she is the most excited to take part in a bachelorette party. She is trying to relieve a youth that is not there. Katie is a familiar role for Fisher - the wild, quirky party girl with a heart of gold. However, Bachelorette balances humor and genuine emotion to deliver a funny and thoughtful film that remains among the 21st century's most underrated comedies.

8 'Rango' (2011)

Director: Gore Verbinski

Over the course of her career, Fisher has done a number of voice acting performances that are worth noting. As Beans, Fisher acts as the sidekick and romantic interest to the main character in 2011's Rango. The animators even gave Beans red hair, similar to Fisher's.

Through her lively, bubbly delivery, Fisher capitalizes on the agility and speed the character possesses, creating a unique and instantly likable figure in a film populated by them. Consumed by immense anxiety and fear, this bolstering energy is a fun dynamic that Fisher carries out. Rango is a sweet and surprisingly thoughtful animated movie, thanks to its beautiful animation, refreshing screenplay, and the wonderful voice work of its impressive cast.

7 'The Beach Bum' (2019)

Director: Harmony Korine

As the wife of stoned-out poet Moondog, played by Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey, Fisher may not be exactly what fans expect in The Beach Bum. The film, about a bummed-out beach stoner poet who just wants to live life to his own rules, is a familiar mix of The Big Lebowski and the classic Cheech and Chong adventures.

Fisher plays Minnie, Moondog's wife, though to say their relationship is complicated is an understatement. Her diverse character features many flaws and internal desires that make her just as interesting as her husband. The Beach Bum is not perfect - it even has a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes - but McConaughey and Fisher elevate the film to new heights with their kinetic, complex performances.

6 'Life of Crime' (2013)

Director: Daniel Schechter

The 2013 crime comedy Life of Crime is an underappreciated little gem. Fisher plays the mistress of a wealthy but corrupt business executive whose wife gets kidnapped for extortion. The film features an ensemble cast including Jennifer Aniston, Tim Robbins, and John Hawkes and is based on Elmore Leonard's 1978 novel The Switch.

Fisher's Melanie Ralston keeps her motives close to her chest, using her body and mind to cleverly manipulate the ones around her. She is the most interesting character in the film, adding yet another amoral layer to an already complicated plot. Although far from the best adaptation of Leonard's work, Life of Crime is quirky and funny, providing Fisher with one of her most interesting roles.

5 'Godmothered' (2020)

Director: Sharon Maguire

The Disney film Godmothered aims to bring the magic back into everyone's increasingly cynical modern lives. The plot centers on a fairy godmother trying to prove that the world still needs some magic. Thus, she goes into another world to help a young girl follow her dreams; the only problem is that the girl is all grown up.

Fisher plays Makenzie, a down-and-out woman who needs a little help to get her life back in order. Her character is like an adult version of the little girl who dreams. Fisher brings her sense of irony to the film as much as her kindred spirit to be young. It's an unusual role for the actress, but she knocks it out of the park. Starring opposite Jillian Bell, Fisher is a delight in Godmothered, a refreshing twist on the traditional fairytale that ranks among the best original movies on Disney+.

4 'Definitely, Maybe' (2008)

Director: Adam Brooks

Definitely, Maybe is an underrated modern rom-com triumph, with Reynolds ably supporting the plot. He shares a sweet and instant chemistry with Fisher, resulting in a unique, romantic film with enough strengths to overcome its weaknesses. Definitely, Maybe is an examination of regret and the repercussions that come with each of life's choices. Fisher is stellar in her role, proving why it would be so easy for Reynolds to fall head over heels for her.

3 'Nocturnal Animals' (2016)

Director: Tom Ford

The Academy Award-nominated Nocturnal Animals is the story of a woman, played by the mighty Amy Adams, who reads her ex-husband's book, seeing their failed relationship through his eyes for the first time. As she reads, the movie shows what is happening in the book, with Fisher playing the main character's wife and the victim of a tragic ending.

Fisher fully commits to the part in maybe her most dramatic role. The film's most violent scenes are uncompromising, and Fisher impresses with her performance, a powerful turn unlike anything the audience has seen from her. Nocturnal Animals is a jarring, often unforgiving examination of anger and repressed pain, with everyone involved, including Fisher, delivering career-best work.

2 'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Director: David Dobkin

Fisher's most iconic role, which established her as the force she is, was Gloria in the 2005 box office hit Wedding Crashers. Fisher plays the joyful, free-sprited, and exciting cousin that messes around with Vince Vaughn's character.

Wedding Crashers is among the 21st century's best R-rated comedies, a hilarious, quotable, and instantly unforgettable film that severely influenced the genre for the rest of the noughties. Gloria is a unique character: funny yet intense, a sexually innocuous yet promiscuous and aggressive young woman who always goes for what she wants. Her comedic delivery is perfect as she understands the dynamic of the situation, keeping up with and often stealing the spotlight from Vaughn.

1 'The Lookout' (2007)

Director: Scott Frank

Like many of the roles that have come from the start of her career, Fisher plays the beautiful love interest whose promiscuous nature brings a natural allure to her. Her motives are never clear, adding another layer of uncertainty to The Lookout's rich narrative.

The Lookout is among the best heist movies in recent memory, thanks to its superb, enthralling plot and its collection of memorable characters. Fisher stuns in the film, evoking the allure of a classic star from the Golden Age and effortlessly pulling focus whenever she's on camera. It's a shame not many people know about this clever heist film; The Lookout is a near-perfect neo-noir movie, a compelling and riveting crime drama and Isla Fisher's best film to date.

