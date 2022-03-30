Another of Peter Pan author J.M. Barrie's stories will be made into a film. It has been announced that filming has begun on the upcoming film The Island Between Tides.

The film will star Paloma Kwiatkowski as Lily. Her previous work includes 2019's Riot Girls (directed by Jovanka Vuckovic), 2016's Who's Driving Doug (directed by David Michael Conley), and 2014's Sitting on the Edge of Marlene (directed by Ana Valine). In the film, Lily follows a mysterious melody that takes her to a remote tidal island. When she crosses back over at the next low tide, she discovers that time has moved forward decades for the rest of the world. The film will also star Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Camille Sullivan, and Adam Beach. Logue and Mazouz previously worked together in the Fox Batman prequel series Gotham, where Logue played Harvey Bullock and Mazouz played Bruce Wayne.

The film will be directed by Andrew Holmes and Austin Andrews. Holmes is also directing Dolph, a documentary about actor Dolph Lundgren. Andrews is also a film editor, whose previous work includes Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms, 2018's Anthem of a Teenage Prophet (directed by Robin Hays), and 2018's Summer of 84 (directed by Francois Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell). The duo also wrote the film's screenplay and will be producers. The film is based on Barrie's play Mary Rose, which first opened in April 1920. Matthew Carvi and Josh Huculiak will be producers for the film. Morgana Wyllie and Amber Ripley will be co-producers. Darren Benning, James Tocher, Michael Shepard, and Adam Scorgie will be executive producers. It will be produced by Flicker Theory, Famous Red Car, and Mad Samurai Productions. XYZ will be in charge of sales of the film in North America.

RELATED: David Lowery Explains Why 'Peter Pan and Wendy' Is His Favorite Thing He's Ever Made

This isn't the first attempt to adapt Mary Rose. Alfred Hitchcock acquired the rights in the early 1960s for a film for Universal, and cast Tippi Hedren in the lead role. However, Universal decided not to make the film, believing that a ghost story would not succeed at the box office. Hitchcock later said that never making Mary Rose was his biggest regret. In 2000, Hedren's daughter Melanie Griffith and her husband Antonio Banderas acquired the rights to the story. However, an adaption of the story was never made.

No official release date has been announced for The Island Between Tides. The movie is currently being filmed in Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves With First Look Image

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (153 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies