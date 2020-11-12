‘Island of Dr. Moreau’ TV Series in the Works from ‘X-Men: First Class’ Writer

The 1996 film adaptation of The Island of Dr. Moreau is such a legendarily hot sloppy mess that it’s easy to forget its source material is a fascinating H.G. Wells novel that’s still ripe for the picking. Whelp, that picking has begun! DUST, the sci-fi label of Gunpowder & Sky, announced today that writer Zack Stentz (X-Men: First Class) is tackling a TV series based on Wells’ book. The show, titled Moreau, will update the material for today’s technological age.

Here’s what Stentz said in a statement:

“The double helix wasn’t even a twinkle in Watson & Crick’s eye when H.G. Wells first wrote ‘The Island of Dr. Moreau’, but his 1896 novel proved astonishingly prescient about how unlocking the secrets of DNA would open the door to humanity playing God with the natural world in strange and frightening ways,” said Stentz. “And now, in the shadow of the CRISPR revolution, it felt like the perfect time to revisit Moreau and bring it into our own 21st Century world of transgenic animals, designer babies and other scientific advances Wells never could have dreamed of. I’m delighted to be working with Eric, Geoff & the Gunpowder & Sky team to welcome a whole new generation to the good doctor’s terrifying island.”

Although the novel tells the story of a mad scientist hellbent on creating human-animal hybrids, the synopsis for Moreau simply teases that it follows “world-renowned scientist Dr. Jessica Moreau, whose pioneering work in genetic engineering catches the eye of a billionaire backer willing to stop at nothing to reach the next step of human evolution.”

“Zack took a time-honored classic and brought it into the 21st century,” Eric Bromberg, SVP, Gunpowder & Sky, said in a statement. “Together, we’re creating a story that’s scarily befitting of today’s world, filled with seemingly limitless, and oftentimes alarming, scientific advancements. Frankenstein and Doudna have nothing on Jessica Moreau.”

In addition to X-Men: First Class, Stentz also wrote the first Thor movie and developed the (delightful) Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.