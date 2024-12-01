Some movies are doomed from the start — or even before they start. Quirky, erudite South African director Richard Stanley's unfortunate experience making The Island of Dr. Moreau is still talked about in hushed tones because of the production hell it became. Stanley was a bit of a fixture in indie circles coming off of small films like Hardware and Dust Devil, but what he was about to undertake turned out to be too big of a leap. It's not all Stanley's fault, either. It was a quixotic endeavor from the get-go, considering who would be cast in the leads and where they wanted to shoot the movie. Suffice it to say, it was a witch's brew that had Stanley at the end of his rope when he sought out the advice of a real-life warlock to save what had already mushroomed into a monster. It may sound like a funny story, but in reality, it takes a sad turn when you consider that Stanley was replaced in the film and ostensibly driven out of the industry.

The Problems Started Before They Even Began Shooting 'The Island of Dr. Moreau'

Close

To begin with, Val Kilmer was a replacement cast for Bruce Willis, who had to drop out for personal reasons just weeks before the shoot of The Island of Dr. Moreau. There was an additional reshuffling of parts when James Woods would no longer be part of the ensemble. The tragic suicide of Marlon Brando's daughter, Cheyenne, also delayed the shoot. Needless to say, things were rocky before they even set foot on location.

The fact that Stanley had no experience with such a big studio and big-budgeted film made the project feel like a bridge too far almost immediately. The last thing he needed was a catastrophic act of God that further delayed principal photography. Stanley and New Line Cinema had decided to use the rainforests outside of Cairns, North Queensland, Australia, at a place called Cape Tribulation as the primary backdrop for shooting The Island of Dr. Moreau. The lush wooded areas proved to be a suitable spot, but Mother Nature had other plans. Just two days into the shoot, the area was hit by a massive tropical storm that sent the set flying and left the entire space underwater. With the film being the filmmaker's passion project, and the fact that the studio had already sunk a substantial amount of money into the project, the movie's production forged ahead. Despite all the setbacks and the tension between Stanley and the movie's stars, Brando and Kilmer, he wasn’t about to relinquish his passion project — one he had researched for years and grown deeply attached to, especially with Well's source material.

Richard Stanley Seeks Out a Warlock Out of Pure Desperation To Save 'The Island of Dr. Moreau'

Image via New Line Cinema

According to the acclaimed 2016 documentary that was made about the disastrous shoot called Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley's Island of Dr. Moreau, the director was on the brink of a nervous breakdown as each day of shooting was worse than the day before. Burning the candle at both ends with rewrites and settling interpersonal feuds, Stanley, a practicing Wiccan at the time, got in touch with a warlock seeking advice on carrying on and maintaining his fragile psyche. "Knowing the odds were stacked against me, I resorted to witchcraft," Stanley revealed. He had grown up with an actual witch for a mother, so he had always been around the dark aspects of religion. And it's sadly ironic and apropos that the documentary about the production hell is considered a far superior film and highly recommended viewing if you're into the story behind the saga.

Dr. Edward Jones Featherstone, better known as "Skip," was the warlock Stanley turned to before he went to Brando's house to convince him to take the titular role. So, his influence was felt very early in the process. Needless to say, the die had already been cast for the director, and no amount of hexes or black magic would change his fate. After he had been fired and replaced by John Frankenheimer, a bitter Stanley, with some help, put up stone patterns and structures throughout the rainforests that would bring more harm to the production. For his troubles, New Line ultimately decided to pay him his entire fee to go away. But they (and the Screenwriter's Guild of America) were kind enough to give him credit for his screenplay adaptation of the H.G. Wells' classic novel. It's doubtful the director counts blessings over the whole debacle. Stanley now lives in isolation on a remote mountainside, broken by The Island of Dr. Moreau.

The Island of Dr. Moreau A shipwrecked UN negotiator stumbles upon a remote island, only to discover that its inhabitants are hybrid creatures—genetic experiments created by a mad scientist, Dr. Moreau. As the creatures rebel against their creator, chaos ensues, forcing the outsider to confront the dark consequences of scientific hubris​. Release Date August 23, 1996 Director John Frankenheimer , Richard Stanley Cast David Thewlis , Marlon Brando , Val Kilmer , Fairuza Balk , Daniel Rigney , Temuera Morrison , Nelson de la Rosa , Peter Elliott Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers H.G. Wells , Richard Stanley , Ron Hutchinson Expand

The Island of Dr. Moreau is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO