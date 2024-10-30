In 1931, the classic movie monster cycle began when Universal Studios released both Dracula and Frankenstein. Paramount Pictures answered with their pre-Code Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, with Fredric March’s ape-like sexually-predatory Hyde winning him a Best Actor Oscar. According to film historian Gregory Mank's book Angels and Ministers of Grace Defend Us!, Paramount wanted more of the same human-hybrid horror and sex, so the studio bought H.G. Wells’ book The Island of Dr. Moreau and began developing a film.

As TCM’s Jeff Stanford writes, the resultant film, directed by Erle C. Kenton for Paramount Productions in 1932 and starring Charles Laughton, is “more disturbing than violent,” more grotesque and squirm-inducing than the Universal pictures it followed, more along the lines of David Cronenberg’s 1986 stomach-churning The Fly.

What is ‘Island of Lost Souls’ About?

Shipwrecked sailor Edward Parker (Richard Arlen) is found adrift in the Pacific Ocean and is rescued by the crew of a trading ship bound for Samoa, where his fiancée Ruth (Leila Hyams) waits for him. Parker is nursed back to health by a former doctor named Montgomery (Arthur Hohl), who radios ahead to Ruth to say that Parker is safe and en route. Montgomery has chartered the ship to deliver a cargo of wild animals to Dr. Moreau’s isolated island home, where he is the doctor’s research assistant. Once Parker is well enough to explore the ship, he discovers strange animal-like men in service to Montgomery and being mistreated by the ship’s captain, Davies (Stanley Fields), provoking him to knock Davies senseless. Later, when the cargo of animals is delivered to Moreau (Charles Laughton), Davies throws Parker overboard and abandons him.

On the island, Parker continues to encounter the weird animal-like natives who Moreau keeps at bay with his bullwhip. In Moreau’s caged fortress of a house, Moreau evades Parker’s questions about the natives. Instead, Moreau brings an exotic-looking native girl called Lota (Kathleen Burke) to him, whom he calls “pure Polynesian and the only woman on the entire island,” and leaves them alone together. As Moreau spies on them, there is a tentative attraction between them. Later, hearing shrieking, Parker rushes into Moreau’s surgery to find him and Montgomery operating on a living being whom Parker assumes is human. Moreau explains that with surgical techniques, he has succeeded in making lower animals nearly human.

What Makes ‘Island of Lost Souls’ Better Than Universal’s Monsters?

Perhaps nothing is more terrifying than the idea of unwanted, uncontrollable transformation of one’s own body, and Island of Lost Souls taps right into that sense of disease and dread. The envelope-pushing, pre-Code scene of the shrieking live vivisection alone got this film banned in the UK and multiple other countries for years. It was a forerunner of such great metamorphosis nightmare movies as the aforementioned The Fly, John Carpenter’s 1982 The Thing, and Ken Russell’s 1980 Altered States.

Monsters have always represented real fears and phobias and our hope to triumph over them. Vampires speak to our fears of blood-borne and infectious, even veneral diseases. Godzilla was Japan's metaphor for the atomic bomb and radiation. Werewolves relate to the dangers of rabies and man's animalistic tendencies, and Frankenstein is about science experiments that literally backfire. The monsters on Moreau's island, however, made as they are by surgical and genetic techniques, go deep into our feelings about mutilation and pain, and cellular mutations, like cancer, our most visceral, existential sense of self. We bear witness to this in our suspicion of GMOs in food, in our flinching at the sight of blood being drawn or flesh being cut, or in films like 1997's Twilight of the Golds, where science tries to change a child's sexual orientation inside the womb. These are fundamental fears about threats to our essential selves, not something external.

Additionally, whereas Universal sought to make both Dracula and Frankenstein’s monster objects of pity, nothing is redeeming about the sadistic Dr. Moreau. During his career, Wells would envision all manner of grim scientific possibilities: world wars, nuclear weapons, space alien invasions, and, in Dr. Moreau's case, genetic modification. In his works, utopian pursuits would almost always lead to unexpected negative outcomes. Having studied biology in school and, admittedly inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Wells used the 1895 controversy over vivisection as an impetus for publishing The Island of Dr. Moreau, what he called a “youthful blasphemy.” He was fully aware how the subject would unnerve 19th century readers. Probing themes like pain and cruelty, moral responsibility, human identity, and human interference with nature, the filmmakers faithfully reflected Wells' "cutting edge" views in dramatizing his book, accentuated by the shadowy black-and-white photography.

And finally, there is the attraction between Parker and Lota, encouraged by Moreau, in his desire to try breeding his creations with humans, an idea suggested in the film that can't help but evoke the bestiality taboo, at least subconsciously. The Island of Lost Souls is a whole other animal, capable of touching us on a much deeper level than the Universal monsters.

It Took A Village and a Jungle To Make ‘Island of Lost Souls’

There’s some snide, dated misogynistic humor in the script, which Laughton, with his Mephisto goatee and toothbrush mustache, relishes delivering in his naughtily gleeful and singular way. Bela Lugosi, as the wolfish priest figure, The Sayer of the Law, is almost unrecognizable except for his unmistakable accent, and joined the cast late in production after having declared bankruptcy in the same year he made Dracula. Hans Seinke, a professional wrestler, portrays Ouran, Moreau’s hulking manservant who declares “law no more.”

Among the other unique physical types that make-up supervisors Wally Westmore and Charles Gamora transformed into uncredited “manimals” were Schlitze, who also appeared in 1932’s Freaks as one of the pinheads, body builder Joe Bonomo, and little person John George. The man-beast crowd scenes, of which there are plenty, must have been logistical nightmares for Westmore and his team. Convincing and evocative exteriors were shot on fog-shrouded Catalina Island by legendary American cinematographer Karl Struss. They all helped Paramount achieve the eerie and unforgettable experience they were seeking, equal to any of the famous Universal monsters.

