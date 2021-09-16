The independent Icelandic developer Parity has been working on its debut video game which will take the player on a journey into the fantastical realm of 17th century Iceland. The Island of Winds’ reveal trailer was recently launched, which gives us a sneak peek into what we may expect of this upcoming original title.

In Island of Winds, the player becomes Brynhildur, a witch who has lived her whole life in Iceland and is a member of the Balance Keepers, who acquire magical powers from the natural world. Through Brynhildur's eyes, the player will experience an open world filled with unique creatures found in Icelandic folklore.

Image via Parity

RELATED: Videogame Publisher Ubisoft Starts Film and TV Production Company

Set on a mission to find her mentor Hrymja, Brynhildur will travel through nine magnificent landscapes that adequately portray the island’s natural charm. Among these nine locations include the fiery Laval of Skjól, the treacherous Jökla lagoon, and the gleaming Obsidian Shora. Along this journey to find her mentor and face the darkness secretly brewing in the island, Brynhild will come face to face with incredible creatures of myth and legend. This is the time for this sorceress to face her destiny and attempt to bring back the balance on the Island of Winds.

Parity has developed Island of Winds to be a purely story-driven game that brings out the best of Icelandic nature, history, and folklore. Additionally, the challenges to be faced as the player guides Brynhild in her quest can be resolved forcefully, through combat and spellcasting, or peacefully thanks to an empathy-based encounter system.

Bringing us a unique adventure into the wonders of old Icelandic folklore, Island of Winds is coming sometime in 2022, and will be available on PC and PlayStation 5. Check out the reveal trailer for Island of Winds below.

KEEP READING: Indie Spotlight: OBDUCTION, A New Videogame from the Creators of MYST and RIVEN

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: Learn How To Emerge From Quarantine With the 'Always Sunny' Gang This group knows a thing or two about post-pandemic life.

Read Next