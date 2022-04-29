Gaius Charles is set to star in AMC's Isle of the Dead, the upcoming spinoff series to The Walking Dead, in a leading role opposite Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The report of Charles' casting comes from Deadline, which is saying that the Friday Night Lights star will be starring as Perlie Armstong, a villain of the series. This character is described as confident, ruthless, and unyielding in his pursuit of what he deems to be justice.

The description comes via Deadline, saying that Perlie "enjoys his work and intersperses humor with the terror he incites. This is a family man, devoted to building a safe world for his wife and daughters. His journey unearths a loss he is haunted by. He has patience and resilience and walks rather than runs from his mistakes." Recent credits for Charles include recurring roles on The Wonder Years, Queens, and Roswell, New Mexico, though he is best known for his fan-favorite role as Brian “Smash” Williams on Friday Night Lights. As for feature film projects, he can currently be seen in Krystin Ver Linden’s debut feature Alice, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival in January. He can also be seen in the upcoming film Land of Dreams, which is set to premiere premiering at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in June.

The upcoming six-episode series is set to premiere on both AMC and AMC+ in 2023. The series will see fan-favorite characters from the original The Walking Dead series Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which has been long cut off from the mainland. The duo will come face to face against both the dead and the living that have turned New York City into their home.

Image via ABC

RELATED: Melissa McBride Walks Away from Daryl and Carol-Centric 'Walking Dead' Spinoff

Eli Jorné serves as the showrunner on Isle of the Dead as well as an executive producer on the new series, along with both Cohan and Morgan. The spinoff will also be overseen by Scott M. Gimple, who holds the title of chief content officer for The Walking Dead Universe. Isle of the Dead joins the ever-growing catalog of content that has been spawned from the cultural phenomenon that is The Walking Dead, including many spin-offs and supplementary content including Talking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Other upcoming projects based in the universe include the forthcoming episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead and another untitled spinoff series that was originally meant to focus on other characters from the original series, Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier, though a recent report has said that McBride has exited the series, which will solely focus on Daryl now.

Isle of the Dead will premiere on both AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

'Ballerina': Ana De Armas-Led 'John Wick' Spinoff to Begin Filming This Summer

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (373 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe