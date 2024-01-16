An unexpected threat is coming for a humble crew of astronauts in I.S.S. - a new sci-fi thriller that offers a surprising and grounded (so to speak) twist on the genre, one that doesn't involve hostile aliens or dangerous space debris. Named after the real-life International Space Station, which is often home to astronauts from nations around the globe, I.S.S. tells the story of just six space explorers. Three of them are from the United States and the other three are from Russia, and while they view each other as comrades and co-workers at first, that all changes when they see the deadly fallout of nuclear war on the planet below them. They're each instructed by their respective nations to take over the space station, causing a potentially fatal rift between the former allies.

To learn more about this fascinating science fiction epic and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about I.S.S.

I.S.S. launches its dangerous mission when the film debuts exclusively in theaters on Friday, January 19, 2024. The film will be opening against the wide theatrical release of Ava DuVernay's timely drama Origin.

Where Can You Watch 'I.S.S.'?

The explosive tensions between the American and Russian astronauts will need to be seen on the big screen, as I.S.S. will be available exclusively in theaters this January. Bleecker Street has not yet announced any VOD or streaming plans for I.S.S. at this time.

Does 'I.S.S.' Have a Trailer?

The first trailer for I.S.S. was released by Bleecker Street on December 4th, which coincidentally was just two days after Amazon released their trailer for Fallout, which is also a sci-fi story about nuclear war.

The trailer quickly introduces us to the American astronauts Dr. Kira Foster (Ariana DeBose), Gordon Barrett (Chris Messina), and Christian Campbell (John Gallagher Jr.). They're quickly introduced to the friendly Russian residents of the International Space Station, comprised of Alexey Pulov (Pilou Asbæk), Weronkia Vetrov (Masha Mashkova), and Nicholai Pulov (Costa Ronin). They're all doing routine astronaut work and taking part in some R&R when they can, but that dynamic changes drastically when disaster strikes.

From their space station, tens of thousands of miles away from the Earth's surface, they can see that a huge section of the globe has become engulfed by nuclear flame. It has become abundantly clear that a third World War has broken out, and their suspicions are confirmed when their respective governments reach out and tell their astronauts to take over the space station "by any means necessary'. Former friends become unwilling soldiers in a war they don't even fully understand if they hope to survive the cold darkness of space and go home (if there's even a home to go back to).

Who Stars in 'I.S.S.'?

Leading the cast of I.S.S. is Ariana DeBose as Dr. Kira Foster - the Academy Award-winning star of Steven Spielberg's acclaimed adaptation of West Side Story. DeBose's popularity has skyrocketed following her much-deserved Oscar win, with her becoming the host of The 76th Annual Tony Awards and recently starring in Walt Disney Animation's latest animated feature, Wish. DeBose is also star in the upcoming action film, Argylle, and Sony's next Spider-Man villain spin-off, Kraven the Hunter.

Joining DeBose as her American companions are Air stand-out Chris Messina as Gordon Barrett and 10 Cloverfield Lane breakout John Gallagher Jr. as Christian Campbell. The Russian astronauts will be portrayed by Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbæk, For All Mankind star Masha Mashkova, and The Americans regular Costa Ronin.

What is 'I.S.S.' About?

The official plot synopsis for I.S.S. reads as follows:

"Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling from this, the astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, working with Nick Shafir’s Blacklist script, brings together a stellar cast that includes Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, and Masha Mashkova, in a high-stakes thriller set entirely in the confines of the I.S.S. as astronauts are called to duty in fateful and terrifying ways."

Who is Making 'I.S.S.'?

Directing I.S.S. is acclaimed filmmaker Gabriela Cowperthwaite, who previously directed the family drama Our Friend and the controversial orca documentary Blackfish. The film screenplay comes from the Blacklist draft from writer Nick Shafir, making I.S.S. their first IMDb-credited screenplay. The rest of the crew for I.S.S. also includes composer Anne Nikitin (Hijack), cinematographer Nick Remy Matthews (Hotel Mumbai), editors Richard Mettler (Anthropoid) and Colin Patton (80 for Brady), production designer Geoff Wallace (The Astronauts), and art director Kevin Hardison (Harriet).

