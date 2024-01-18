The Big Picture A state of war between the United States and Russia puts the International Space Station on high alert.

The American astronaut, Gordon, is instructed to "remain silent" about classified information that could spark WWIII.

Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite deviates from her usual biographical projects with I.S.S. but continues to explore human connections.

Brows and palms are sweating aboard the International Space Station in an exclusive to Collider clip for the upcoming thriller, I.S.S. With the United States and Russia declaring a state of war, all eyes are set on the skies in this new look at Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s latest production.

Chris Messina’s (Air) Gordon Barrett is sitting on the edge of his seat as the breaking news flashes across his screen. The American astronaut is given specific instructions to “remain silent” about the classified information that reveals the world has just plummeted into what could turn into WWIII. Looking around the room, Gordon sees that his Russian co-workers are also being paged by their home country, blocking their screens from his sight. With the I.S.S. named as a “priority foothold,” all hell is about to break loose more than 200 miles away from the Earth.

Along with Messina, the exclusive clip also affords peeks at fellow spacemen, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) and Costa Ronin (The Americans), both of whom appear to be on the side of the Russians. Also starring in the Bleecker Street feature are Academy Award-winning actress, Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Tony Award-winning actor John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening, Hush), and Masha Mashkova.

Gabriela Cowperthwaite Jumps From Documentaries to Feature Films

Close

It’s been more than 10 years since Cowperthwaite captivated the world with an orca named Tilikum in her touching documentary, Blackfish. The massive creature was a point of contention between animal lovers and activists and SeaWorld and had a dark history with humans. A study into how captivity affects one of the world’s largest creatures, the production was heralded by critics and nabbed a BAFTA nomination for Best Documentary. Beyond her breakthrough title, Cowperthwaite went on to helm her 2022 follow-up documentary, The Grab which focused its lens on investigative journalists.

In between her docs, the director dipped into the world of feature-length filmmaking, first with the biographical drama, Megan Leavey, which told the story of a female Marine’s devoted connection to her combat dog, Rex. She also paired up with Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck on another biographical drama, Our Friend, which centered on the tight-knit bond between a couple and their close pal. With a natural knack and personal love for telling stories about the connections between people, Cowperthwaite has also dipped into TV, leaving her directorial print on projects including FX’s hard-hitting docuseries, Children of the Underground.

While I.S.S. will be a deviation from the director’s typical fare of biographical projects, it will still, at its core, spotlight the connection between people. Check out our exclusive clip for the star-studded thriller above and catch it in theaters on January 19, 2024. In the meantime, study up on everything we know about I.S.S. in our handy guide.