The Big Picture A new sci-fi thriller film, I.S.S., takes place on the International Space Station during a worldwide conflict on Earth, where astronauts from different nations are ordered to take control of the station.

The film explores the high-stakes and terrifying circumstances faced by the astronauts as they navigate the tensions and try to survive.

I.S.S. features a stellar cast, including Ariana DeBose and Pilou Asbæk. The film will be released in theaters in the U.S. on January 19, 2024.

A world war movie is certainly good thriller content — but if a war erupts on land, what consequences are set in motion for the astronauts at the International Space Station? When two different nations have orders to kill each other at an altitude of 250 miles, now that’s a whole different and new kind of sci-fi thriller. This is exactly what’s going on in the first trailer for I.S.S. set to be released in U.S. theaters on January 19, 2024, distributed by Bleecker Street. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and it features West Side Story Oscar winner, Ariana DeBose and Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk in a stellar cast.

The official synopsis for I.S.S. reads as follows:

“Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling from this, the astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, working with Nick Shafir’s Blacklist script, brings together a stellar cast that includes Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, and Masha Mashkova, in a high-stakes thriller set entirely in the confines of the I.S.S. as astronauts are called to duty in fateful and terrifying ways.”

I.S.S. currently has a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 92% from 12 reviews and a 7.1 IMDB rating from 46 reviewers. The film is directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and comes from Nick Shafir’s screenplay. The film marks Bleecker’s second collaboration with Cowperthwaite following 2017’s Megan Leavey, which starred Kata Mara and Tom Felton.

What to Expect From ‘I.S.S.’

Close

I.S.S., from the first looks of it, is set to be an excellent sci-fi thriller that begins with two groups of astronauts, one American and the other Russian, aboard the International Space Station. Initially engaged in research for humanity's benefit, their mission is jeopardized as soon as DeBose’s character Dr. Kira spots a war erupting back on Earth. While both groups are initially unable to make contact with land, soon an ominous message from the American side instructs their scientists to maintain control of the International Space Station no matter what — which, presumably, is the same message the Russians receive as well.

Nonetheless, the stakes in the film escalate as both sides must figure out how to survive. While the plot circles a joint venture by two (Russian and American) sides — in reality, five partner agencies from Canada, Japan, Europe, America, and Russia are responsible for operating the International Space Station.

The cast of I.S.S. includes DeBose as Dr. Kira Foster, Chris Messina as Gordon Barrett, Asbæk as Alexey Pulov, John Gallagher Jr. as Christian, Costa Ronin as Nicholai, and Maria Mashkova as Weronika, among others. I.S.S. will be released in U.S. theaters on January 19, 2023 — there are no updates on the digital or streaming release yet. Check out the first trailer of the film, below: