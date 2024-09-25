Before becoming a billion-dollar horror franchise in cinemas, Stephen King's It already existed in pop culture, but in a wildly different form. The novel that inspired the movie is frequently placed among King's best works, but back in 1990 the story was adapted on a much smaller budget as a TV miniseries for ABC starring Tim Curry (The Rocky Horror Picture Show). In October, you'll be able to check it out because It is finally coming to Max.

The story is the same from the novel and 2017 movie: a group of kids based in Derry, Maine come across a demonic being that takes the form of Pennywise the Clown (Curry) and torments them as kids and later in their adult life. Even though the adaptation first aired as a two-part miniseries, many of us remember it as a movie because, due to its popularity when it aired, the two parts were pieced together and marketed as a movie afterward.

Even though the 2017 production attracted huge audiences all over the world, you'll often find die-hard fans that will tell you that It (the miniseries) is arguably better than its cinematic remake. Despite not being critics' favorite in the 90s — it has a 68% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, critics agreed that the original adaptation had a "shocking energy" and that Curry's performance as the title character is "chilling." The miniseries-turned-movie is still regarded as a good piece of nostalgic entertainment, and the kind of horror that we don't see on television anymore.

The Original 'It' Was in Good Hands

It was directed by Tommy Lee Wallace, who at the time was attached to some popular horror franchises such as Fright Night and Halloween. He also directed some episodes of the highly popular series The Twilight Zone. Wallace also had the hard job of adapting the 1,000-page novel to the screen, and for that he recruited the help of fellow screenwriter Lawrence D. Cohen, who was no stranger to Stephen King stories — he penned the adaptation of one of the writer's most popular titles: Carrie.

Needless to say, It went on to become one of the most famous Stephen King titles, and mandatory viewing (or reading) to anyone who's a fan of the author. The arrival of the original adaptation makes for a great pairing with the 2017 movie, in which fans can compare the changes made in each one and revisit what the 90s were like for adaptations, like AMC Theaters did in the video you can check out below:

