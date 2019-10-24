‘IT Chapter Two’ Digital & Blu-ray Details, Release Dates Revealed

The biggest horror movie of the year is headed to home video and, fortunately, IT Chapter Two is arriving on 4K and Blu-ray with some special features worth checking out. Most importantly, a director’s commentary! Sadly, the Blu-ray commentary — aka, free film school — is a dying art these days, but if you want to know what goes into a big-budget studio horror, this should be a good one.
Director Andy Muschietti will provide the commentary on the 4K and Blu-ray (not included on the DVD), and in case you forgot, IT Chapter Two is a whopping 2 hours and 50 minutes long, so that’s a lot of commentating. No doubt, we’ll be learning about a few more Easter Eggs to add to our already abundant list, and hopefully get some more insight into the process of adapting Stephen King‘s epic horror classic — especially the iconic Jade of the Orient scene.
IT Chapter Two arrives on Digital on November 19 before arriving on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on December 10. In addition to the commentary, the home video release includes the following bonus features:
“IT Chapter Two” 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack contain the following special features:
· Pennywise Lives Again!
· This Meeting of the Losers Club Has Officially Begun
· Finding the Deadlights
· The Summers of IT: Chapter One, You’ll Float Too
· The Summers of IT: Chapter Two, IT Ends
Commentary with Director Andy Muschietti
For more of the specs, including details on the 4K UHD combo pack, soundtrack mixing, digital distribution, language availability and pricing, check out the press release specifics below.
The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “IT Chapter Two” will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR, which dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. It will also feature HDR10+TM, a new HDR technology that optimizes brightness levels and contrast for each scene, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker to deliver a lifelike viewing experience.
The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “IT Chapter Two” will feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. However, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.
“IT Chapter Two” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.
On November 19 “IT Chapter Two” will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. On December 10 “IT Chapter Two” will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.
4K UHD Combo Pack $44.95
Blu-ray Combo Pack $35.99
DVD $28.98
4K, Blu-ray and DVD Street Date: December 10
EST Street Date: November 19
DVD Languages: English, English-ADS, Latin Spanish, Canadian French
BD Languages: Latin Spanish, English, English-ADS, Brazilian Portuguese, Canadian French
DVD Subtitles: English-SDH, Parisian French, Latin Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese
BD Subtitles: Spanish, French, Portuguese, Canadian French, English SDH
Running Time: 169 minutes
Rating: Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material.
DVD: DLBY/SURR DLBY/DGTL [CC]