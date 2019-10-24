‘IT Chapter Two’ Digital & Blu-ray Details, Release Dates Revealed

0

The biggest horror movie of the year is headed to home video and, fortunately, IT Chapter Two is arriving on 4K and Blu-ray with some special features worth checking out. Most importantly, a director’s commentary! Sadly, the Blu-ray commentary — aka, free film school — is a dying art these days, but if you want to know what goes into a big-budget studio horror, this should be a good one.

Director Andy Muschietti will provide the commentary on the 4K and Blu-ray (not included on the DVD), and in case you forgot, IT Chapter Two is a whopping 2 hours and 50 minutes long, so that’s a lot of commentating. No doubt, we’ll be learning about a few more Easter Eggs to add to our already abundant list, and hopefully get some more insight into the process of adapting Stephen King‘s epic horror classic — especially the iconic Jade of the Orient scene.

IT Chapter Two arrives on Digital on November 19 before arriving on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on December 10. In addition to the commentary, the home video release includes the following bonus features:

“IT Chapter Two” 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack contain the following special features:

· Pennywise Lives Again!

· This Meeting of the Losers Club Has Officially Begun

· Finding the Deadlights

· The Summers of IT: Chapter One, You’ll Float Too

· The Summers of IT: Chapter Two, IT Ends

Commentary with Director Andy Muschietti

