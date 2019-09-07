After having an iconic TV version in the '90s, Stephen King’s It saw new life in the late 2010s thanks to director Andy Muschietti’s vision. Kept tightly under wraps, the 2017 film turned out to be just the first chapter of the lengthy book’s adaptation. Upon release, It Chapter One immediately got devoted King fans and casual moviegoers alike wondering who would play the Losers in their adult versions. Some genius casting moves later, the ensemble was confirmed and the stage for the final battle against Pennywise was set. It Chapter Two swiftly followed in 2019. And though the end result was met with mixed reactions, the film managed to blend reunions, trauma, and terror in this second chapter of the Losers’ saga. Bill Skarsgård’s iteration of Pennywise the Dancing Clown takes many shapes in the finale but, fortunately, our heroes assemble to put an end to It – and come out victorious in the end.

The Losers Reunite 27 Years Later in ‘It Chapter Two’

It’s been 27 years since we last saw the Losers in It Chapter One. With most of them now in their early 40s and leading imperfectly successful lives, their Derry memories seem to be muddled at best but mostly forgotten. Bev (Jessica Chastain) thrives as a fashion designer but is waning in an abusive marriage. Bill (James McAvoy) is now a published writer who specializes in the mystery genre but seems to have fallen into a rut. Eddie (James Ransone) succeeds as a risk analyst but continues struggling with anxiety and hypochondria stemming from his codependent relationship with his mother.

Ben (Jay Ryan) now manages his own architecture firm, albeit leading a lonely life, having no one to share his wins with. Richie (Bill Hader) is now a stand-up comedian who hasn’t come to terms with his homosexuality. But it’s Stan (Andy Bean) and Mike (Isaiah Mustafa) whose lives turn out to be the most heartbreaking. The former has never truly gotten over the horrors lived in their adolescence, prompting his suicide at the beginning of the film; while the latter could never move on from Derry, keeping track of the disappearances in town and awaiting Pennywise’s inevitable resurgence. It’s Mike who eventually rounds them all up, prompting their return to the godforsaken town where they finally face their fears once and for all.

Pennywise is Finally Defeated in ‘It Chapter Two’

Mike’s further research on Pennywise reveals its nature as an alien entity that fell to Earth through a meteor. Since immemorial times, it’s been tormenting humanity, taking the shape of their worst fears. But Mike has also discovered that, through the Native American “Ritual of Chüd,” Pennywise can be defeated. The procedure requires them to gather meaningful objects from their pasts. From Bill recovering Georgie’s (Jackson Robert Scott) paper boat, to Mike retrieving a rock from the Losers’ fight with Henry Bowers (Nicholas Hamilton) and his gang, these are all representations of the scars Derry and It have left on them. This quest is less about the objects and more about them facing their deepest fears.

While the search for the objects was about their individual horrors, the descent into Pennywise’s lair makes them confront their collective trauma. Having now what it takes to bring Pennywise down, they come face to face with It. But what Mike didn’t disclose is the ritual failed all those years ago. If successful, this would be the first time it worked. Pennywise takes advantage of this, employing his illusions to separate the Losers. Although they come out alive, Eddie ultimately falls victim to It. His sacrifice isn’t in vain, for his death ignites both the Losers’ rage and their confidence. Diminishing Pennywise by repeatedly stating how unafraid they are of him now, he shrinks into minimal proportions. After Mike tears his heart out, they all crush it together, and It fades into oblivion – forever, this time around.

‘It Chapter Two’ Lets the Losers Move on From Derry

The Losers emerge victorious from Pennywise’s cave. Taking a minute to mourn Eddie, they can finally exhale a breath and discreetly celebrate Pennywise’s demise. Walking through Derry, the five remaining Losers stare at their reflection, able to see the seven younger versions of themselves. A callback to the first film’s finale lets the audience bid farewell to the original cast who started us on this journey. In the film’s closing moments, Bill appears to have clarity regarding his next book, apparently adapting their story through Eddie’s perspective. While speaking to Mike on the phone, Mike reveals he finally feels free to leave Derry, moving forward into a much-needed change of scenery. Bev breaks the cycle and gets into a mutually caring relationship with Ben, finally doing justice to the fact he wrote her the letter proclaiming his love for her all those years ago. Richie takes a moment to accept himself and his sexuality and goes back to the bridge where he and Eddie carved their initials. The burden of the Losers is finally lifted.

Stan leaves a letter for each of them, explaining how he sacrificed himself so that everyone could get together to fight It and make it out alive. His last request is for them to make a promise to be truthful to and present for each other. No matter how successful they might become, they will always be Losers at heart – allowing them to be fearless, for they had nothing else left to lose. In the end, this second entry might not have been as fulfilling as It Chapter One, but Muschietti succeeded in adapting the whole story of the complicated book. While It Chapter Two might be flawed, it does provide a satisfying end to the Losers’ saga.

It: Chapter Two is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

