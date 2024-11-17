There is certainly no lack of Stephen King book-turned-screen adaptations out there. Whether you’re looking for a series or a movie, many of the author’s most beloved titles are available to welcome into your living room, giving audiences a chance to fully immerse themselves in the legendary author’s horrific universes. But soon, the door will close on Netflix subscribers who still need to finish the second part of Andrés Muschietti’s take on one of King’s most beloved books, as It Chapter Two will have its story snap shut on December 1. That’s right, there will be no more pages to turn, and you won’t know what happened to the grown-up versions of Bill and the rest of the Losers Club if you don’t pull yourself together, push off the fear, and stream the movie over the next few weeks.

After knocking it out of the park with 2017’s It, filmmaker Muschietti re-teamed with screenwriter Gary Dauberman to turn the next page on this King adaptation. The film had a tough act to follow thanks to the incredibly popular 1990 ABC miniseries of the same name, that saw the ever-charming Tim Curry as the killer clown. Unlike some other King-centered screen productions, it’s safe to say that Muschietti’s work held up to the project that came before it. The follow-up film picks up nearly three decades since the events of the first, when the group known as the Losers Club are all grown up and have, for the most part, left the town and nightmares of Derry behind them. But, when the monster they fought returns to carry out his next blood-soaked killing spree, they find the gumption to pick up where they left off and end the terror for good.

The Incredible Cast of Andrés Muschietti’s ‘It’ Film Series