Everyone's favorite evil, murderous clown is making its triumphant return to the biggest streaming service in the world in just a few short days. Netflix has officially announced that It Chapter Two will begin streaming on the platform on October 1, a welcome addition as currently it is only available for rent on Prime Video. The sequel is set 27 years after the original and follows the Losers Club members who have come back home to Derry to face Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) one final time. It Chapter Two features a stacked ensemble including Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, and the film currently sits at a 62% score from critics and a 79% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Gary Dauberman wrote the screenplay for It Chapter Two, which is based on the novel by Stephen King. Dauberman also penned the script for the original It movie, and has writing credits on some of the most notable horror franchises ever. He most recently received a script credit for The Nun 2, and just before It Chapter Two, he was credited as the lead creator for Swamp Thing, the DC CW series which was canceled after one season. Andy Muschietti directed It Chapter Two, and his work on it along with the first film are among the most famous in his career, as well as Mama, the 2013 horror flick which stars Chastain and Game of Thrones veteran Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Muschietti most recently directed The Flash, the final DCEU movie which performed poorly at the box office.

How Did the ‘IT’ Movies Do at the Box Office?

The first It film was a major success at the box office, grossing more than $700 million worldwide on a reported budget of $35 million, meaning it made more than 20x its budget. The second installment more than doubled the budget, which was reportedly raised to roughly $79 million, but the total profits dropped to just short of $475 million. Despite the increase in budget and decrease in worldwide box office total, It Chapter Two was still a smash hit, earning nearly $400 million over production costs. It Chapter Two stars Jessica Chastain and James McAcoy and was written by Gary Dauberman and directed by Andy Muschietti.

It Chapter Two begins streaming on Netflix at the start of next month.

