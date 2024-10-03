Stephen King is one of the most notable horror authors of all-time, and one of his most famous works which was adapted to film is making waves on the biggest streaming service. It Chapter Two, which stars Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader, has climbed up the rankings and entered the Netflix top 10, currently sitting in the #7 spot. It Chapter Two takes place 27 years after the original film, and follows the same group, now grown up, after a mysterious phone call sees them all return to Derry. Few survive a dance with Pennywise the clown, but fewer still dance with him twice and live to tell the tale. In addition to Chastain and Hader, It Chapter Two also stars Bill Skarsgärd, James McAvoy, and Isaiah Mustafa, and the film currently sits at a 62% score from critics and a 78% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

It Chapter Two is based on the IT novel from Stephen King, and Gary Dauberman wrote the screenplay. Dauberman also wrote the script for the original IT and has also worked on other major horror franchises such as The Nun and Annabelle. He also wrote the script for Salem's Lot, the Max Original Film which is now streaming. After directing the first IT remake (2017), Andy Muschietti returned to direct the sequel, and he also recently directed The Flash, the final film in the DCEU before James Gunn took over as the new creative head of the studio. Muschietti has also been tapped to direct The Brave and the Bold, the upcoming Batman film which will feature an older Dark Knight and also Robin. Casting for The Brave and the Bold has not yet begun.

What Else Has the ‘It Chapter Two’ Cast Been in Lately?

McAvoy is the leading star in Speak No Evil, which is currently playing in theaters, and Chastain most recently starred opposite Michael Shannon in George & Tammy. Hader recently wrapped up the final season of his hit HBO series, Barry, and Mustafa is set to star alongside Aldis Hodge in Cross, coming soon to Prime Video. Skarsgärd starred with Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 last year and also recently toplined The Crow remake, which was a box office disaster.

