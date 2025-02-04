Good news, losers! While the It: Welcome to Derry prequel series will elaborate on the origins of iconic clown Pennywise, franchise star Isaiah Mustafa, who played the adult version of Mike Hanlon in It: Chapter 2, teased a possible return to the franchise. While nothing is confirmed, given Chapter 2 conclusively wrapped all the storylines, the success of the upcoming series could change the dynamic (fingers crossed). In a new conversation with Screen Rant, Mustafa spoke about the possibility of another sequel as well as teased the upcoming series.

“I could never say never, especially with a franchise like It,” Mustafa said, when asked about his return to the series. Though the actor admitted that the chances of a continuation of director Andy Muschietti's films are few and far between, he added, “You never know when you'll see Mike Hanlon pop up, and that's the truth. But I've never thought that there wouldn't be anything to continue the story.”

‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Will Expand the Lore