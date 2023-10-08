Over the years, Stephen King's movies have earned the reputation of not only being some of the most disturbing but also some of the bloodiest horror flicks of all time. From The Shining’s bloody elevator cascade to Carrie’s prom night bucket dump, blood is not only used for the shock factor but to represent important themes in King’s works. One King adaptation, however, uses more blood than all the rest, and that’s the 2019 killer clown extravaganza, It: Chapter Two. With a whopping 169-minute runtime, It Chapter Two has its fair share of gory moments, like when Eddie (James Ransone) is stabbed in the face by grown-up Henry Bowers (Teach Grant) or when the Losers rip out Pennywise’s heart. While the movie has no shortage of bloody scenes, one floats above the rest and is not only an unforgettably horrifying moment for Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain), but one that used an allegedly record-breaking 5,000 gallons of fake blood.

‘It Chapter Two’ Is One of the Bloodiest Horror Movies Ever

Before we get too deep (literally), determining which horror movie has used the most fake blood is a sticky situation — both for those trying to quantify it and for those who wind up covered in the stuff. A few movies claim to hold the title, with the most well-known being 2013’s reimagining of Evil Dead. Director Fede Álvarez claims that for the film’s climactic scene in which Jane Levy single-handedly chainsaws her zombie doppelgänger in half while blood rains from the sky, they used 50,000 gallons of fake blood. To compare, the 2013 remake of Carrie is reported to have used around 1,000 gallons while The Shining used “hundreds of gallons,” and when we hold those up to It: Chapter Two’s 5,000 gallons, we can really see that Evil Dead’s 50,000 gallons is, like, a truly insane amount of fake blood. Nevertheless, while it’s difficult to determine which movie actually used the most blood, the massive amount in It: Chapter Two’s bathroom stall scene is far from the most interesting factor of its production.

Pennywise Preys on Beverly's Deepest Fears in 'It Chapter Two'

For some context, said scene occurs when Pennywise traps Beverly in a mystical bathroom stall, and it quickly fills up with blood as all of Bev’s past tormentors taunt her through the door. While having a room fill up with blood is a wicked effect on its own, the bathroom stall scene in It: Chapter Two is even more impressive when we know what it really means for Beverly’s character. The blood represents Beverly’s transition into womanhood, and we know that given how she grew up in her father’s abusive household, this transition was dangerous.

As fabrications of her father (Stephen Bogaert), the pervy pharmacist from her childhood (Joe Bostick), and her old bully Henry (Nicholas Hamilton) taunt Bev through the stall door, she’s once again being sexualized and abused like she was as a child, and still is as a grown woman. Chastain’s performance is, as usual, phenomenal, as horrors from her past and present come together to try and drown her. The scene’s striking imagery, of Beverly suffocating in a physical manifestation of her oppression, is as powerful as it is horrifying and is made even more so when she finally hears her old friend Ben (Jay Ryan) calling out to her from the other side of the door. Unlike every other one who screams at her from outside the stall, Ben’s voice is kind and only offers confessions of his love, and with this encouragement, Bev manages to bust out of the stall and save them both.

Jessica Chastain Wanted More Blood in ‘It Chapter Two’

Now, to achieve this insane stunt, late special effects coordinator Warren Appleby trucked 5,000 gallons of fake blood from Los Angeles to Toronto, and the crew was tasked with creating three different sets. The first set was used for the beginning of the scene where Beverly cowers in the corner of the stall and was the simplest of the three. It was a fairly basic bathroom set, with one sidewall off so you could see in, and a flexible door so that Bev’s tormentors could squeeze their heads through the door. Next was a smaller replica of the bathroom stall which was actually filled with blood, and a massive tank pumped blood not only right into the set but also around it, so that the pressure would remain even as the set filled up. Thirdly, there was a set that rotated 90 degrees with a rig for Chastain to hang off of so that she could kick open the stall door, and then reach down to pull Ben out of his own dirty deathtrap.

The original plan for this scene in It: Chapter Two was to have the blood fill the bathroom stall, but stop at Beverly’s chest. This is undeniably a huge amount of blood and already a gnarly job for the actor, but in The Summer of It: Chapter Two, a behind-the-scenes documentary, Chastain revealed that she called director Andy Muschietti and asked why the blood didn’t just fill up the entire stall and engulf Beverly. While Muschietti just kind of figured that she wouldn’t want to do that, Chastain was totally down and felt that it was necessary for the scene (she would even go on to dunk her whole head in the sticky substance of her own volition). Now that they had all the moving parts and a more-than-willing performer ready to make the effect work, it seemed that the cast and crew of It: Chapter Two were all set for the sanguineous scene.

Director Andy Muschietti Had Plenty To Coordinate for This Bloody Scene

However, once they began shooting, using a Technocrane to capture Chastain’s struggles from above, Muschietti felt that the static shot wasn’t “frantic enough” to reflect Beverly’s increasing panic. Cue cinematographer extraordinaire Checco Varese, who left for five minutes to grab his “special occasions” wetsuit from the camera truck, and promptly climbed into the tank with Jessica Chastain and his handheld Alexa mini camera. They wound up with three cameras, two blood-soaked artists, and one very happy director, and the new shooting method made for some wonderfully stress-inducing cinematography.

While It: Chapter Two couldn’t include every element of Stephen King’s gargantuan novel, the movie effectively portrayed Beverly’s struggles and growth with the scene in the bathroom stall. Through Chastain’s fully committed performance, Muschietti’s hands-on direction, and 5,000 gallons of fake blood, one of the bloodiest scenes in horror history not only looked insanely cool but also managed to unpack complex issues of womanhood and trauma. Although it definitely wasn’t easy to make this iconic scene happen, we can probably all agree that it was bloody well worth it in the end.