The horror genre is the queen of hit-or-miss films. While all genres have their best and worst, horror truly spans the spectrum of the greatest movie ever made to what can barely even count as a film. There are fantastically frightening films with incredible performances, like The Exorcist (1973) and Psycho (1960), and then there are films where the only things scary about the movie are the plot and performances. When it comes to branching the spectrum, Andy Muschetti's adaptations of Stephen King's It perfectly bridge the gap. The first film is often praised for its effectiveness in its scares as well as the performances from both the kids and Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, while also being a fresh take on the classic Stephen King story. As for the second film, things start to get a little messy.

It: Chapter Two (2019) — which is now streaming on Netflix — is the sequel to It (2017), following the Losers Club as adults who have to return to Derry to fight the child-eating clown that terrorized them 27 years prior. With the success of the first film, Chapter Two had some big shoes to fill to keep up with the love for the 2017 film. Unfortunately, the sequel did not live up to expectations, falling flat in tying up the two-part story in an epic, satisfying conclusion. It: Chapter Two is a bloated, jumbled film, with clunky and awkward dialogue, and spends most of the first two acts retelling the events of the first movie. Though Chapter Two may fail in recreating the magic and horror of its predecessor, there is one thing this film excels in: acting.

The Child and Adult Losers Are Scarily Similar in Appearance and Behavior

The performances from the star-studded cast of It: Chapter Two save it from being an utter flop. Not only do the adult cast members deliver the best performances one can see in a horror film, but they also are the perfect casting for the adult counterparts of the young actors. The two actors for Eddie Kaspbrak — Jack Dylan Grazer when he's young and James Ransone when he's older — could be father and son. It's clear the filmmakers agree, using a fade transition in the film where a young Eddie's face replaces adult Eddie's, displaying this immaculate casting choice. Andy Bean as Stan Uris is a near-perfect match-up, with similar hair and facial features as the young Wyatt Oleff, and Bean's brown eyes (done either with CGI or colored eye contacts) in the film is what makes the casting choice the right one.

Not only do the adult appearances showcase stellar casting, but these seasoned actors emulate the young versions of their characters well. Isaiah Mustafa as older Mike Hanlon mimics some of Chosen Jacobs' young Mike body language from the first film, like how Mike often grabs his arm shyly, as if to close himself off, though Muschetti asked him to ease up on the motion. Ransone imitates Grazer's speed when delivering his lines, while also carrying over Eddie's iconic hand motion where he sticks his hand up firmly to emphasize a point in the sequel. Andy Bean has nearly five minutes of screentime in the whole film, as Stan commits suicide out of fear of Pennywise, but within that short amount of time, he gives an effective performance of what is expected of an adult version of Stanley, with his calm yet calculated demeanor that shifts to quiet, stilted fear when his memories rush back. Jay Ryan as older Ben Hanscom is soft and gentle with his line delivery, similar to Jeremey Ray Taylor's in the first movie. The actors studied the performances of the younger cast in the first film and even took notes and tips from the kids while on set to make sure their version of the characters was consistent and accurate to their child counterparts.

Losers? More Like Star-Studded Icons

A large reason for the incredible performances in this film is due to the stacked cast. With X-Men and Split star James MacAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, and Emmy-winner Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, the film is full of spectacular acting, making the mediocre and stiff script work. Chastain is a true scene-stealer, displaying her range from a confident, strong woman who's been put through hell to an abused woman who falls into the same cycles due to her childhood trauma. She depicts fear in a subdued, aching manner with her silent tears and overwhelming control of her composure despite the situation. MacAvoy gives a steady, compelling performance of a man still grappling with his guilt over his little brother's death, projecting his guilt by fighting tooth and nail to save the life of another young boy, and then displaying his inevitable spiral into self-actualization realistically for someone traumatized and full of self-loathing once said child is murdered by Pennywise in front of him.

And it's not just the Losers Club who are doing fantastic work. Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise remains outstanding, echoing his terrifying performance from the previous film. Utilizing the physical side of acting, Skarsgård's portrayal of Pennywise the Dancing Clown doesn't just rely on the fear of his costume and makeup, but on the ways he can manipulate his body and facial expressions. As he comes from a family of iconic actors, it's no surprise that Skarsgård plays a disturbing yet fascinating version of Pennywise that almost rivals Tim Curry's from the 1990 television miniseries while putting his own spin on the clown. But Skarsgård isn't the only Bill in this film that delivers a showstopping rendition of his character.

Bill Hader Excels at More Than Being a 'Trashmouth'

The film's standout performance is definitely Bill Hader as Richie Tozier. Hader embodies the role of a lousy comedian who uses comedy as a coping mechanism for his repressed trauma and emotions. Richie's arc in Chapter 2 involves him facing his fears of growing up gay in the '80s, during the height of the AIDS epidemic, and coming to terms with his sexuality, while also accepting his childhood love that has lingered for 27 years for Eddie. Hader truly pushes the limit of his range as an actor in this film, showcasing that there is more to the former Saturday Night Live cast member than just comedy.

In the first half of the film, Hader leans into the comedian aspect of Richie's character, mostly cracking jokes and being what his friends expect of Richie "Trashmouth" Tozier. As Chapter 2 progresses, Hader portrays the ticks in Richie's armor subtly, becoming more and more intense as his memories return, his fear amplifying as he faces Pennywise, who claims to know his "dirty little secret." By the climax of the film, Richie shatters with Eddie's death, and Hader delivers one of the greatest, most emotionally heartbreaking performances in a horror film. His reluctance to leave Eddie's body and accept his death turns into furious, righteous anger when he joins the Losers as they kill the clown. His silent shock as the remaining Losers arrive at the quarry to clean off, and his gut-wrenching breakdown as the Losers mourn Eddie are simply devastating. Hader put his soul into his role as Richie, and it's hard not to feel Richie's pain in these final moments of the film.

As ironic as it is for a film that makes fun of bad endings the entire runtime to have a bad ending (bullying a killer clown to death like a long call-out Twitter thread), the amazing performances from each actor give the movie a small bit of credit. Since the It movies are mostly character-driven stories, the incredible actors portraying these important characters are what keep Chapter Two from teetering over the edge of unwatchable. Each adult actor put their own spin on these characters while still staying true to the original performances of the child actors in the first film, with a truly unforgettable job from Bill Hader, making It: Chapter Two the worst horror film with the best acting.

It: Chapter Two is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

