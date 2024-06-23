The Big Picture Nicolas Cage shines as a charming romantic lead in the underrated 90s rom-com It Could Happen to You.

Inspired by a true story, the film showcases a rare act of kindness as Cage's Charlie Lang shares his lottery winnings with a down-on-her-luck waitress.

It Could Happen to You is a feel-good 90s rom-com with a delightful love triangle.

Nicolas Cage is a knight in shining armor with his trademark quirks in the underrated 90s romantic comedy It Could Happen to You. He's a straight-laced, New York City cop and has never been so dashing or sweet. Because the actor is known for playing oddballs and outcasts, the rom-com is an anomaly within Cage's career and a testament to his chameleon-like ability to transform into whatever role he is given. Starring alongside Bridget Fonda and Rosie Perez, It Could Happen to You still holds up as an endearing, unlikely love story between two average New Yorkers in need of a little luck.

It Could Happen to You is also a love story dedicated to New York City and its many colorful, hardworking people bustling in the city that never sleeps. Directed by Andrew Bergman and written by Jane Anderson, the film received glowing reviews while becoming a modest box-office hit. It has since fallen through the cracks as a forgotten gem, while other rom-coms of that time have been cemented in pop culture history. Now that It Could Happen to You is streaming on Netflix, all rom-com fans should venture beyond the algorithm and revisit a 90s classic full of heart and a serious, suave, swaggering Nic Cage.

What is 'It Could Happen to You' About?

It Could Happen to You follows NYPD cop Charlie Lang (Nicolas Cage), a do-gooder miserably married to the money-hungry hair stylist Muriel, played by a deliciously evil Rosie Perez. Living a modest life in Queens, when he and his partner, Bo Williams (Wendell Pierce), go to a local diner one morning, it changes Charlie's life forever. Fonda stars as a waitress, Yvonne Biasi, who has just had a morning of biblically awful proportions, having been declared bankrupt thanks to her estranged husband, portrayed by a young and sleazy Stanley Tucci.

Charlie realizes he doesn't have enough money to leave a tip for Yvonne, so he promises to share his lottery winnings with her if he wins. As luck would have it, he does win, and he, Muriel, and Yvonne make New York headlines due to the rare circumstance. As Muriel becomes greedy and plans to steal all the money back, Charlie and Yvonne fall for one another despite the odds. Narrated by an always charismatic Isaac Hayes, the film also features great supporting performances by a fiery Ann Dowd and Richard Jenkins.

'It Could Happen to You' is Inspired by a True, New York Story

Close

It Could Happen to You was inspired by a true story, when Yonkers police detective Sgt. Robert Cunningham decided to leave his long-time friend and waitress, Phyllis Penzo, a tip in the form of sharing the $1 lottery ticket he purchased. He then won the lottery and was true to his word by splitting the earnings with Penzo, with the support of his wife, which differs from the film's plot. Penzo had been a waitress for 24 years at the Yonkers pizza place Sal's Pizzeria. The one-in-a-million story made national headlines, and the 6 million dollar lottery prize is equivalent to 18 million dollars today. While Cunningham and Penzo did not fall in love in real life and enter a forbidden romance, the true essence of the real-life story is carried through the film, focusing on the rare, selfless act Cunningham exhibited.

Reported on by the Yonkers Ledger, Cunningham said: "If I say I’ll do something, I do it. I hope money never changes me...I told [my wife Gina] I had a partner, and we were splitting down the middle. That was it. That is how our family operates."

Penzo also commented on how the Hollywood film altered the story to fit the standards of an engaging love story, while their real-life story was one of friendship: "Ours is really a luck story, but the filmmakers turned it into a love story...Except for the part of us winning, it's total fiction."

Nicolas Cage Transforms into a Serious Romantic Lead

There’s nothing usual about Nicolas Cage. He is the definition of the unusual, and prior to It Could Happen to You, he starred as wild card, ravaged rom-com leads in the critically acclaimed films Moonstruck and Raising Arizona. Here, he is a reformed bad boy turned good as an average Joe citizen. Enacting acts of kindness while falling in love with an equally sweet Fonda, he sports the attire of a classic 90s leading man in blue jeans, baseball tees, and a dad's sense of humor.

You may very well find yourself simping over Cage as he proves chivalry is not dead but alive and well. In one of his most charming scenes, he goes on an impromptu date with Yvonne, rollerskating throughout Central Park and right into a lake. He is the O.G. roller skater, long before Adam Sandler chucked sticks at New Yorkers in Big Daddy. Clumsy and enduring, the scene ends in a predictable rom-com romp with Cage soaked in the water after falling in. Soft-spoken and kindhearted, Cage is a commanding and believable straight-edged romantic lead and leaves his trademark theatrics behind while still being the charismatic man we know him to be. What makes him even sweeter is the tenderhearted performance by Fonda. She draws out a kind of vulnerability from Cage with her unassuming charm, making them one of the most wholesome, lovable on-screen couples of the 90s.

Nicolas Cage and Bridget Fonda Play Baseball at Yankee Stadium

Image via TriStar Pictures

Every single rom-com needs a montage set to a sweet, crooning love song while the unlikely couple goes from strangers to enemies to friends to lovers. It Could Happen to You more than delivers on that, with a classic montage set to Tony Bennett's "Young at Heart." Always thoughtful and giving, Charlie and Yvonne bring the neighborhood kids from Queens to Yankee Stadium to play a playful baseball game. As Bennett croons, it's an uplifting, joyous scene that contains more proof of why Cage can be a heartthrob. Goofing around with kids and Yvonne, he's playful in a way that he doesn't often show audiences, and Fonda shows off a pretty impressive arm as she serves as the pitcher. The over-encompassing shots of an empty Yankees stadium add to the magic of the montage, making you feel like you're right there with the group on a hot summer's day.

'It Could Happen to You' is a Feel-Good, 90s Rom-Com

Image via TriStar Picutes

​​​​​​ Every rom-com is only as great as its love triangle, and It Could Happen to You has a great one. Perez is cutthroat and ruthless as Muriel. She sets the screen on fire whenever she enters and is merciless as a gold digger hungry for more gold despite just winning the lottery. One of Perez's best moments comes with her unleashing an impressive scream, doused in red paint after purchasing an expensive fur coat by protesters. Tucci is equally evil as Yvonne's soon-to-be ex-husband, Eddie. Eating up all Yvonne's macadamia nuts, parading around in a scant towel, and attempting to steal her funds, Tucci gives a detestable, villainous performance that he has fun with at every turn. As money pulls Muriel and Eddie further apart from Charlie and Yvonne, it only draws the star-crossed lovers closer together.

Everything about It Could Happen to You screams the 90s. Cage was one of the hottest actors at the time, and Perez also gets to become drenched in 90s bling with ridiculous, over-the-top power suits, dark-lined lips, and buoyant hairdos. It feels new, whereas Julia Roberts romantic comedy classics like Runaway Bride, Pretty Women, and My Best Friend's Wedding have become staples of the decade and overplayed. Streamers have the classics, yes, but go beyond the classics, and you might be rewarded. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, It Could Happen to You has aged like a fine wine. With unconventional underdogs as romantic leads, it proves anyone can fall in love if they're lucky enough.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It Could Happen to You is Available to Stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX