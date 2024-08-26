The Big Picture Blake Lively's It Ends with Us surpassed her previous box office success, Green Lantern, grossing $242 million globally.

Despite mixed reviews, the film earned a high audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and received a "verified hot" badge.

Lively's impressive career includes leading roles in successful films such as The Shallows and A Simple Favor, totaling over $1.3 billion worldwide.

It’s been a fantastic year for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds; both stars, who also happen to be married to each other, delivered the biggest hits of their respective careers in the span of weeks. While Reynolds starred in Deadpool & Wolverine, which has so far generated over $1.2 billion worldwide, Lively delivered the romantic drama It Ends with Us, which became her top-grossing film in its third weekend. Incidentally, to achieve this feat, the movie overtook Green Lantern, which is the film that brought Reynolds and Lively together over a decade ago.

It Ends with Us has now grossed $120 million domestically, which is roughly $4 million more than Green Lantern, which debuted to terrible reviews and poor box office in 2011. Globally, the film has made $242 million, exceeding the $220 million that Green Lantern ended its run with. While Lively also played a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine and her husband’s other 2024 release, IF, those films can't really be counted as hers. As far as leading roles go, her next biggest hits after Green Lantern are The Shallows, which concluded its domestic run with $55 million, A Simple Favor, which made $53 million in its lifetime domestic run, and The Age of Adaline, which grossed $42 million.

Lively has also played supporting roles in films such as The Town ($92 million domestically), and Savages ($47 million). She rose to fame with a role on the hit television show Gossip Girl, but broke out with The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which made $39 million domestically. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, on the other hand, concluded its domestic run with $44 million. Overall, Lively’s films have generated more than $500 million domestically, and over $1.3 billion worldwide.

With 'It Ends with Us', Lively Proved that She Can Open a Movie

By comparison, Reynolds’ cumulative box office earnings are nearing the $8 billion mark worldwide. It Ends with Us debuted in the wake of Deadpool & Wolverine’s domination, and appeared to benefit off of the joint publicity that the couple was able to carry out around both movies. It Ends with Us opened to mixed reviews, and currently sits at a “rotten” 58% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But it earned a spectacular 91% audience score on RT, earning for itself the platform’s newly-announced “verified hot” badge.

Lively will next star in A Simple Favor 2, alongside Anna Kendrick. There has also been chatter about her returning for the sequel to It Ends with Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s follow-up novel, “It Started with Us.” Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.