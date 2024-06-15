The Big Picture Blake Lively assures fans that the upcoming film adaptation of It Ends With Us stays true to the book while also providing entertainment.

Lively believes viewers can enjoy the movie without reading the novel first, and vice versa, as both versions honor the source material well.

The movie, directed by Justin Baldoni, follows Lily's journey of love, trauma, and complicated relationships with integrity and beauty.

"The book is better than the film" has been an ongoing debate since film and TV adaptations of popular novels existed. And with It Ends With Us just months away from its theatrical release, Blake Lively promises that this upcoming movie will be satisfying for book fans, while also keeping moviegoers entertained. The actress claims that the upcoming romantic drama did its best to honor the book while also making it work as its own standalone thing and that it doesn't matter which way you consume this story.

In an interview with ET Online, Lively reassured moviegoers that they didn't have to read Colleen Hoover's novel to watch the film, and ensured that the film would work for both audiences. She also claimed that if the movie was able to entice viewers to read the novel, it wouldn't be an issue as she believes that the film adaptation stayed true to the source material.

"If you don't know the book, the movie works. I don't think there's any way that if you read the book and you saw the movie you wouldn't be thrilled. We really worked hard on that. I also believe if you saw the movie and then read the book, you wouldn't go, 'Hold on, this isn't like [the other].' You can do either. I think they're both really beautiful. Readers tend to always want to read the book first. I completely understand that, but I feel like this adaptation has stayed so true to the book that it's actually either or, whatever you prefer. I think that you'll be happy if you watch the movie and then go into the book or vice versa."

What Is ‘It Ends With Us’ About?

It Ends With Us is a film based on the novel of the same name. It follows Lily Bloom (played by Lively) who recently opened up a flower shop and falls in love with Ryle Kincaid. As their relationship continues to grow, Lily slowly realizes that she's in an abusive relationship with her partner due to his outbursts. At the same time, Lily reconnects with a childhood friend, named Atlas, which adds more strain to her current relationship.

Alongside Lively, It Ends with Us also stars its director Justin Baldoni, 1923's Brandon Sklenar, Bob's Burgers' Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, and Chicago P.D.'s Amy Morton. Also involved in this project include Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This), Alex Saks (No Hard Feelings), and Jamey Heath.

It Ends With Us will enter theaters on August 9, 2024.