The Big Picture It Ends With Us changes the characters' ages, focusing more on Lily's abuse than the love triangle, adding weight to the domestic violence theme.

Many key aspects of Lily's connection to Ellen and Atlas' development from the book are reduced or left out in the film.

Despite differences, the adaptation stays true to the novel's themes of overcoming trauma and breaking a generational cycle.

Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, It Ends With Us, became more than a beach read as people resonated with the main character's experience as a victim of domestic violence. The novel explores Lily's turbulent upbringing as well as her present-day life trying to overcome trauma alongside her charming partner Ryle. Yet, the man that she fell in love with starts to act in similar ways to her abusive father. Throughout the story, the protagonist tries to come to terms with her situation, how she got into it, and what she can do to break a generational cycle.

Much like the source material, the film starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as the leading couple, also follows Lily's trajectory from meeting Ryle and the violent turn that their relationship takes once Atlas (played by Brandon Sklenar) comes back into the picture. He and the protagonist bump into each other at his restaurant, years after their teen romance ended, leading her to reminisce on the memories that they shared when they were younger. With Ryle becoming more aggressive, Lily confides in Atlas, and he becomes the support system that she needs to find her inner strength. Although the movie keeps the overlying message of Hoover's book, it does change and reduce parts of the story to fit its 2-hour-long run.

Lily, Ryle, and Atlas Aren't in Their 20s in the Onscreen Adaptation

One of the most significant changes to the novel is the characters' age. In the novel, Lily is 22 when she meets Ryle, who is an established 30-year-old neurosurgeon. Fans were quick to note this once Baldoni and Lively were cast in their respective roles, given that they are close to their late 30s. Although neither the author nor the director seemed bothered by the criticism over this change from the book, skepticism was in the air about whether the story would have the same impact with older leads. Despite Lily and Ryle's relationship following a similar course to the characters in the source material, it is evident that the movie has more weight when it comes to addressing the abuse between them.

The protagonist in the adaptation is much more mature, and doesn't spend time thinking about her past relationship with Atlas. Their backstory is presented through flashbacks, whereas in the novel she clings to her journals to relive her experience of falling in love for the first time. It is also not as clear whether she moved to Boston to open her dream floral shop because of Atlas, which was the main reason that she had in the source material. When her bond with Ryle turns south, it is less linked to her reapproximation to Atlas and more about her partner's jealousy. Instead of focusing on the love triangle between the three, the movie focuses on Lily's perspective on her situation and how she can get past it.

Lily's Journal Entries to Ellen DeGeneres Are Reduced to an Easter Egg

Although the movie does give a quick nod to Lily writing in her journal during her youth, addressing Ellen DeGeneres in her diary entry, it doesn't expand on why she is drawn to the former talk show host. The protagonist's connection to Ellen is important in the book, because she views the TV personality as someone that brings her hope and peace despite her abusive environment growing up. DeGeneres becomes a symbol for both Lily and Atlas during their relationship because they used to sit on the couch to watch her show after school (which subtly happens in the movie). Later in the novel, when the two reconnect, Dory's (DeGeneres' character in Finding Nemo) mantra "just keep swimming" is a phrase that helps them move past difficult situations that they face during adulthood. The film decides not to focus on this aspect of Lily's journey, probably for the sake of time as well as to keep the story more true to the age that the characters have in the adaptation.

The Adult Version of Atlas Doesn't Get the Development that He Gets in the Book

The decisions to age the characters and reduce Ellen DeGeneres' significance in the story also impacted Atlas' arc in the screen treatment. Given that Lily's journals aren't around in the present, much of her first boyfriend's backstory is left unaddressed. The film briefly explains that he was displaced during his teens because his mother chose to be with her partner more than with her child. In a flashback, the younger version of Atlas tells Lily about his plan to enlist in the Marines and later move to Boston to open his restaurant (which was named Roots instead of Bib's in the adaptation). Aside from these details, there isn't much about the character that viewers get to know other than that his presence later on in Lily's life proves necessary to help her leave the abusive situation that she is in. In addition to trimming down their interactions and Atlas' development on screen, the movie also doesn't introduce his core group of friends, including Theo, a fan-favorite character.

Although Baldoni's It Ends With Us has a few differences from Hoover's novel, it is mostly faithful to the story that readers grew to love. Despite it focusing less on Lily trying to decide between Atlas and Ryle, it does allow for the story to be more universal and heartfelt given its emphasis on the protagonist's journey dealing with domestic violence. Hoover's sequel, It Starts With Us, hones in on Lily and Atlas' relationship, which could also be a reason why the adaptation has left many key moments between them to the side. If the reception for this book-to-screen title is positive, it is always possible that the follow-up novel gets to be adapted too. Baldoni has admitted in an interview that he hasn't thought through any sequel plans, but he is open to ideas, which is enough of an assurance to give fans hope for another movie.

It Ends With Us is playing in theaters now.

