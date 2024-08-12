The Big Picture Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dominate the box office with the top two spots this weekend.

The new movie It Ends with Us exceeds expectations, grossing $80 million in its opening weekend.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits $1 billion, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie, while Twisters and Despicable Me 4 also perform well.

In a rare and delightful twist, Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have proven their box office dominance by claiming the top two spots at the domestic box office this weekend. Reynolds' superhero extravaganza, Deadpool & Wolverine, continued its winning streak, holding on to the number one position for the third consecutive weekend. Meanwhile, Lively's romantic drama It Ends with Us exceeded expectations in its debut, securing a strong second place. Together, the couple's films raked in over $100 million, solidifying their status as true box office magnets.

Based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling 2016 novel, It Ends with Us made an impressive splash, grossing an estimated $50 million domestically in its opening weekend. This is a significant late-summer victory, especially considering the film’s modest $25 million production budget. Comparisons are already being drawn to other female-driven hits like Don’t Worry Darling, which debuted at $20 million in 2022, as well as past blockbusters like Twilight and Fifty Shades of Grey. While It Ends with Us opened to mixed reviews, it resonated strongly with audiences, much like its predecessors.

Directed by Justin Baldoni, the movie currently sits at a near “fresh” 59% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider’s Isabella Soares praised the film as “an emotional and effective depiction of domestic violence and how to find the strength to overcome it.” Bolstered by a stellar A- CinemaScore and a 94% audience rating on RT, It Ends with Us is poised to continue drawing audiences to theaters in the coming weeks, even as the initial wave of fans subsides. Although, despite all that hype, it still doesn't sit at number one.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Hits a Billion While 'It Ends With Us' Soars

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As for Reynolds, Deadpool & Wolverine continued its box office domination, pulling in an estimated $55 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic total to nearly $500 million. The film is well on its way to surpassing the $600 million mark domestically, solidifying its place among the top-grossing Marvel films of all time. Globally, the movie crossed the coveted $1 billion threshold this weekend, making it the 11th MCU film to achieve this milestone. It's also on track to surpass Joker's $1.07 billion lifetime haul, positioning Deadpool & Wolverine as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, a threshold it'll cross this week.

In third place, Universal’s disaster flick Twisters added an estimated $15 million in its fourth weekend, pushing its domestic total past $220 million. Despite struggling in international markets, the film has managed to cross the $300 million mark globally, a respectable feat given its reported $150 million budget, with the film dropping on PVOD tomorrow. Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4 continued its steady run, adding $8 million in its sixth weekend, bringing its domestic total to $330 million and its global haul to over $800 million.

Not all releases were so fortunate this weekend. Lionsgate’s Borderlands, a long-delayed video game adaptation, stumbled out of the gate with a dismal $9 million debut, landing in fourth place. Plagued by production troubles — including writer Craig Mazin removing his name from the credits and Tim Miller stepping in for director Eli Roth during re-shoots — the film was met with harsh criticism. Currently holding a “rotten” 10% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a D+ CinemaScore, Borderlands is likely to struggle in the weeks ahead.

Next weekend, all eyes will be on Disney's Alien: Romulus, which the studio hopes will outperform the last two Alien-adjacent movies, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. Both of those films, despite significant hype, underwhelmed at the box office, opening to $51 million and $36 million domestically, respectively. Disney is undoubtedly banking on Alien: Romulus to breathe new life into the franchise.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates.

It Ends With Us 7 10 Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Jenny Slate , Brandon Sklenar , Justin Baldoni Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Baldoni , Christy Hall , Colleen Hoover

Get Tickets