During the annual book festival held in Grapevine, Texas, Colleen Hoover defended casting Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, after they were deemed "too old" for their respective roles as Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid in the upcoming film adaptation of the author's bestselling 2016 romance novel It Ends With Us.

It Ends With Us—the novel—centers around the blossoming relationship between 23-year-old Lily and 30-year-old Ryle, who met during an unlikely rooftop encounter. Now that the best-selling book is set to be adapted into a film by Sony, many fans were not as "extremely happy" as Hoover was about the actors, particularly due to their ages. To clear the air once and for all, Hoover assured fans during an interview with Today's Jenna Bush Hager that the upcoming film adaptation will meet expectations, despite its changes, saying:

"I got to see the footage they filmed thus far. I'm not a crier. I know that I write emotional books, but I'm not an emotional person. And I cried so much on set," she continued. "You guys are going to be so happy. I'm extremely happy, and now my expectations are up, and I'm going to keep them there."

Related: 10 Best Colleen Hoover Books Ranked, According To Goodreads

The Film Adaptation Fixes the Novel's Mistakes

Lively, who is 35 years old, is set to play Lily, the florist who grew up in an abusive household. Although her appearances in Gossip Girl, The Age of Adaline, A Simple Favor, and The Shallows have already solidified her acting prowess, some were critical of casting a 35-year-old woman to play a fresh-faced 23-year-old graduate. Similarly, Jane the Virgin's Baldoni, who is 39, will play Kyle, the 30-year-old surgeon who resembles Lily's abusive characteristics. When Hoover wrote the bestselling novel, she didn't realize that it takes years of study to become a neurosurgeon, so the characters' ages have always been a glaring mistake in the novel. The author went on to explain how happy she was to correct that mistake:

"Back when I wrote 'It Ends With Us,' the new adult (genre) was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn't know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon. As I started making this movie, I'm like, we need to age them out, because I messed up," she said. "So that's my fault."

Though Hoover received criticism for glamorizing abusive relationships in her work, It Ends With Us took the world by storm, so much so that it is receiving its big-screen treatment only seven years after its initial release. Apart from starring as Kyle in the movie adaptation, Baldoni also serves as the film's director, with Christy Hall as the film's writer. The rest of the cast includes Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, Jenny Slate as Allysa, and Hasan Minhaj as Marshall.

No release date has been set for the film yet, but it will most likely premiere sometime in 2024. In the interim, you can watch our exclusive interview with Lively below.