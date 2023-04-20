It Ends With Us, the adaptation of the bestselling book by the same name author Colleen Hoover has found its Atlas Corrigan. The previously-announced Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are joined by 1923 star Brandon Sklenar who has been tapped to play the fan-favorite character, Deadline has reported. Lively and Badloni, who is also set to direct, boarded the film earlier this year in January.

The movie follows Lilly Bloom, who comes from a complicated past but has always known the life she wants. She moves from small-town Maine to Boston and meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, who she believes is her soul mate. However, to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy. With a premise and the casting so great the feature is sure to tug at audiences’ hearts.

Where Have You Seen Sklenar Before?

Sklenar’s credits include portraying Burt Reynolds in Paramount+’s The Offer, Season 4 of HBO’s now-canceled Westworld, and The Big Ugly opposite Ron Perlman, Malcolm McDowell, and Nicholas Braun. But he’s perhaps best known for playing Spencer Dutton in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone spin-off 1923 starring opposite Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Fans get to see him flex not only his physicality but his acting chops as well in the fan-favorite western. His film credits include features like the highly acclaimed Dick Cheney biopic Vice, Roland Emmerich and Lionsgate’s Midway, and Netflix’s Temple.

Image via Paramount+

Hoover is riding high on the success of her book with over 20 million books sold and wrote five of the top 10 best-selling print books of any genre in 2022. It Ends With Us has been published in 43 foreign languages, was the top-selling print book of 2022, and has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over 90 weeks. With a strong star cast and prime talent behind the feature, it is sure to take fans by storm.

The book was optioned in 2019 by Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios for the big screen and has been working closely with the author who is consulting on the film. Baldoni directs with a screenplay by Christy Hall. Hoover and Lively are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer Studios.

No further details about the project are known yet. Watch out for this space for further developments.