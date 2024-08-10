The Big Picture Changing the ages of the characters in It Ends With Us makes their struggles more relatable.

One of the decisions that filmmakers are forced to make whenever adapting a highly popular novel is choosing how close to the source material they want to stay. There’s a considerable percentage of any given fanbase that will be upset if the adaptation does not reflect the source material that they fell in love with in the first place. However, some alterations to the text may be necessary to appeal to non-readers, as it’s safe to assume that there will be a significant portion of the audience that hasn’t read (or perhaps hasn’t heard of) the source material in question. The adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us has come under fire for significantly changing the ages of the characters.

Directed by Clouds and Five Feet Apart filmmaker Justin Baldoni, It Ends With Us centers on the life of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) as she reflects on how her father Andrew (Kevin McKidd) abused her mother Jenny (Amy Morton). Lily falls head over heels in love with the surgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) but begins to see signs that he may also be an abuser. Lily’s romantic life grows more complicated when she encounters a former lover, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), who her father beat senselessly upon discovering their relationship for the first time. While the original novel describes Lily as being 23, the adaptation of It Ends With Us ages the characters up by over a decade.

Why Did 'It Ends With Us' Age Up Its Characters?

Given just how popular It Ends With Us was among romance readers, it’s not all that surprising that any alterations to the original text resulted in some sort of backlash. However, Baldoni defended the choice by saying that it “was just more about making the story more universal, because this isn’t just a story about a young woman.” A story about a woman who recently graduated from college may have felt closer to a young adult novel adaptation, but Baldoni revealed that the change “was more about making sure that as many people as possible could understand and relate to the characters and what Lily was experiencing.” Although some of the criticism of Baldoni’s decision invoked some fairly bitter backlash, he stated that the comments didn’t bother him “because the fact that they were talking about it was a beautiful thing.”

Bladoni’s decision does make sense; It Ends With Us needed to show that abuse could emerge in many different types of relationships, as a majority of films about the subject tend to focus on younger characters who are still coming of age. It’s also rather refreshing to see a mainstream Hollywood drama with a sizable marketing budget that is aimed at female audiences that is focused on an experience that they could relate to. The success of films like Barbie and Inside Out 2 indicate that female audiences may come out in droves to support films with strong feminist messages, and It Ends With Us stands to benefit from this viewership by telling a story that reflects a more universal experience. Of course, the film has received significantly more attention because a star like Lively is attached; it seems unlikely that a younger actress would be able to draw out crowds in the same way.

Changing the Ages in 'It Ends With Us' Makes It More Relatable

It may be cynical to examine the economic reasons why It Ends With Us may have changed the characters’ ages, but making Lily an older character makes her more vulnerable. One of the key reasons that Lily is under so much pressure to continue in her relationship with Ryle, despite being unsure about how dangerous he is, is that she is growing older and feels insecure about not being wed. Although her mother occasionally jokes about not having grandchildren, Lily does feel the pressure to start forming a family, particularly after her friends Allysa (Jenny Slate) and Marshall (Hasan Minaj) announce their engagement and pregnancy. Despite her complex feelings about the dysfunctional home that she grew up in, Lily feels obligated by societal norms to begin starting a family.

The age gap makes the romance between Lily and Atlas more effective, as it's important to emphasize that the two have not seen each other for several years since they were first discovered by Andrew. Although initially he is introduced as a homeless boy that Lily takes pity on and decides to help rehabilitate, Atlas is established as having served in the military and started his own restaurant in the years since. It’s evident that Lily had a profound effect on his life that allowed him to succeed. The most effective moments in It Ends With Us are when Lily and Atlas are reunited and reflect on their more innocent time together as adolescents. It's powerful for the film to suggest that despite the radical ways in which their lives have changed in the years since, the memories of their intimate encounters still feel like they happened yesterday. Baldoni makes this more evident by inserting flashbacks that include Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter as the young Lily and Atlas, respectively.

Does 'It Ends With Us' Succeed as an Adaptation?

Details may have been changed, but It Ends With Us honors the original intent of the source material by showing how challenging it can be to end the cycle of abuse. Regardless if it is the story of a recent college graduate or a woman in her 30s, It Ends With Us is an intimate story about coping with one’s mental health, calling out toxic masculinity, and supporting the rehabilitation of others. Readers who already know the source material may appreciate a bold new take that challenges their original perception of Lily.

It Ends With Us is in theaters now.

