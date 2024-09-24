If you’ve been in high hopes for a digital release of the box office success It Ends With Us, then you’re in luck! The Sony film is now available to watch at home, as reported by Digital Spy, almost two months following its release and after earning close to fourteen times its budget. Even with the mixed reviews it has received so far, the romance film has grossed a laudable $334.8 million worldwide against a production budget of $25 million.

Starring Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, It Ends With Us theaters in the U.S. in August 2024. Baldoni directed the film from a screenplay by Christy Hall, who also served as one of the producers alongside Lively, Alex Saks and Jamey Heath. Other stars included in this blockbuster are Isabela Ferrer as young Lily, Alex Neustaedter as young Atlas, Jenny Slate as Allysa, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, Amy Morton as Jenny Bloom and Kevin McKidd as Andrew Bloom.

'It Ends With Us' Is A Success Despite Criticism

Close

As an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling novel of the same name, It Ends With Us follows Lily Bloom who, after relocating to Boston to open her own business, falls in love with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. However, as Lily starts to see parts of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship, her first love, Atlas Corrigan, returns to her life and leaves Lily with a choice to make. As much as fans love the original story from Hoover, not many have shown as much admiration for the adaptation, with the movie also earning a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

There was also a reported feud between stars Lively and Baldoni following It Ends With Us’ release. However, while no one involved in the film made any comments, Sony Pictures Entertainment's chair-CEO Tony Vinciquerra defended Lively when she was bashed online, saying:

"Blake, Colleen and so many women put so much effort into this remarkable movie, working selflessly from the start to ensure that such an important subject matter was handled with care. Audiences love the movie. Blake's passion and commitment to advancing the conversation around domestic violence is commendable. We love working with Blake, and we want to do 12 more movies with her."

It Ends With Us is now available to buy at $24.99 from Prime Video and rent for $19.99.